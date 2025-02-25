Plugable officially launches PS-10CC 10-port USB-C charger with priority-based charging

Plugable has launched the PS-10CC, a USB-C charger with 10 ports. Following a Kickstarter campaign in October, it goes on sale today for an introductory price of $84.95, which is less than its MSRP of $99.95.

Created to eliminate cable clutter and completely improve charging efficiency, the PS-10CC uses precise, real-time current sensing to allocate power to each port that needs it. Devices connected to the ports farthest to the left get charged faster. Users should consider this when plugging in laptops and phones so they receive priority.

This charger does not have the bulky power brick that most regular chargers have. To reduce e-waste and shipping emissions, users have provide their own USB-C power source (18W minimum). Of course, some consumers will not be impressed at having to provide this, as it adds to the overall cost.

The PS-10CC has intelligent LED lights designed to provide information -- solid blue means that a device is fully charged, a blinking blue means the device is still charging, and purple means the port is available.

The special launch price is only available for a limited time before it returns to full MSRP, so be sure to buy it here ASAP. A compatible power brick can be had here.

