Plugable officially launches PS-10CC 10-port USB-C charger with priority-based charging

No Comments

Plugable has launched the PS-10CC, a USB-C charger with 10 ports. Following a Kickstarter campaign in October, it goes on sale today for an introductory price of $84.95, which is less than its MSRP of $99.95.

Created to eliminate cable clutter and completely improve charging efficiency, the PS-10CC uses precise, real-time current sensing to allocate power to each port that needs it. Devices connected to the ports farthest to the left get charged faster. Users should consider this when plugging in laptops and phones so they receive priority.

This charger does not have the bulky power brick that most regular chargers have. To reduce e-waste and shipping emissions, users have provide their own USB-C power source (18W minimum). Of course, some consumers will not be impressed at having to provide this, as it adds to the overall cost.

The PS-10CC has intelligent LED lights designed to provide information -- solid blue means that a device is fully charged, a blinking blue means the device is still charging, and purple means the port is available.

The special launch price is only available for a limited time before it returns to full MSRP, so be sure to buy it here ASAP. A compatible power brick can be had here.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Photoshop for free? The new Adobe Photoshop iPhone app makes the dream a reality

Plugable officially launches PS-10CC 10-port USB-C charger with priority-based charging

86 percent of commercial codebases expose organizations to risk

New solution automates fixing Linux vulnerabilities

Record-breaking number of vulnerabilities predicted for 2025

You can get Office apps for free if you're willing to opt for an ad-supported Microsoft 365 subscription

Deepfake fraud calls target consumer cash

Most Commented Stories

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

64 Comments

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

46 Comments

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

38 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Oreon 10, our favorite Windows replacement, has just been updated -- and it's about to get much, much better!

14 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

14 Comments

Microsoft is forcing the new Outlook for Windows app on Windows 10 users with the mandatory KB5051974 update

11 Comments

Microsoft and Apple should take a long hard look at Elon Musk’s ‘Big Balls’

10 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.