Samsung 9100 PRO SSD delivers insane PCIe 5.0 speeds

If you thought solid state drive manufacturers were going to be slowing down their progress, you should think again. Today, Samsung unveils its 9100 PRO series, and it’s insanely fast. Using PCIe 5.0, it achieves up to 14,800 MB/s read and 13,400 MB/s write speeds! That’s twice as fast as its predecessor. So, yeah, this is a pretty big deal.

There are two variants of the SSD -- the standard 9100 PRO and a version with a heatsink for better cooling. Samsung has equipped these drives with a power-efficient 5nm controller, reducing energy use by nearly 50 percent. Impressively, random read/write speeds can hit 2,200K/2,600K IOPS.

What types of devices will support these devices? Well, these SSDs are compatible with desktops, laptops, and even the PlayStation 5. As is typical for Samsung solid state drives, the optional Magician Software can help with performance tweaks, data protection, and firmware updates.

Pricing is rather reasonable for such a fast drive. For just $199.99 you can get the 1TB, $299.99 gets you 2TB, and $549.99 is the cost of 4TB. The heatsink models cost a bit more at $219.99, $319.99, and $569.99, respectively. All aforementioned capacities will be available here in March 2025, but if you want the massive 8TB version, you’ll have to wait until later this year.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

