VINGUYS Smart Bird Feeder V-Feeder Bamboo with AI camera now available

Imagine for just a moment an advanced bird feeder that feels like a piece of nature itself, carved from eco-friendly bamboo. However, this IP66 waterproof feeder is also equipped with Wi-Fi, solar charging, and an AI camera to bring birdwatching into modern times. There is no need to imagine this product, as it is a reality!

The “VINGUYS Smart Bird Feeder V-Feeder Bamboo” is more than just a pretty perch -- it’s got a 2.5K UHD camera that captures both photos and videos. It connects to your home Wi-Fi, albeit 2.4Ghz only, so you can watch the camera on your smartphone.

If you want, you can get a notification on your phone the moment one of those winged buggers drops by. And thanks to AI, it can even name over 11,000 bird species. It’s always recording, and you can save those clips on a TF card or stash them in the cloud.

You can buy the VINGUYS Smart Bird Feeder V-Feeder Bamboo from Amazon right now here for $199.99. For a limited time, however, there is a clickable $50 off coupon.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.