Web DDoS attacks up over 500 percent

No Comments

The total number of web DDoS attacks surged 550 percent last year compared to 2023, according to the latest report from Radware.

The average duration of network DDoS attacks increased 37 percent over 2023, with North America facing 66 percent of web application and API attacks.

In addition, the report shows almost 400 percent year-on-year growth in DDoS attack volume strikes against finance and transportation. Hacktivist claims have also risen 20 percent globally with governments being the top targets. Ukraine was the most targeted nation by hacktivists with 2,052 claimed attacks, followed by Israel with 1,550.

"Multiple catalysts drove the threat revolution witnessed in 2024, including geopolitical
conflicts, bigger and more complex threat surfaces, and more sophisticated and persistent
threats," says Pascal Geenens, director of threat intelligence at Radware. "Add to that the
impact of AI, which is lowering barriers to entry, multiplying the number of adversaries and
enabling even novice actors to successfully launch malicious campaigns, and what you have is a threat landscape that looks very daunting."

Among other findings are that the average mitigated attack volume rose 120 percent compared to 2023. The average duration of attacks increased 37 percent over 2023 too.

Organizations in Europe have faced the highest proportion of network DDoS activity, accounting for 45 percent of the global attack volume, followed by North America (21 percent).

Telecommunications saw 43 percent of the global network DDoS attack volume, followed by finance at 30 percent. Growing faster than the global average of 120 percent, finance experienced the steepest growth in attack volume per organization increasing 393 percent year-on-year, followed by transportation and logistics (375 percent), eCommerce (238 percent), and service providers (237 percent).

"The escalations in the threat landscape have significant implications for every sector from
finance and telecommunications to government and eCommerce and beyond," adds
Geenens. "Organizations are operating in a dynamic environment that demands equally
dynamic defense strategies. While bad actors don’t have to do their jobs perfectly to have a
major impact, defenders do."

You can get the full report from the Radware site.

Image credit: Funtap/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Five ways data platforms are underpinning the second cloud revolution

Web DDoS attacks up over 500 percent

Addressing the challenge of non-patchable security [Q&A]

Samsung 9100 PRO SSD delivers insane PCIe 5.0 speeds

Forget Windows 12, Windows 11 2025 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

From fixing issues to fueling innovation: The growing business case for observability

How cloud security teams should think about AI

Most Commented Stories

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

65 Comments

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

46 Comments

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

38 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

14 Comments

Oreon 10, our favorite Windows replacement, has just been updated -- and it's about to get much, much better!

14 Comments

Microsoft is forcing the new Outlook for Windows app on Windows 10 users with the mandatory KB5051974 update

11 Comments

Microsoft and Apple should take a long hard look at Elon Musk’s ‘Big Balls’

10 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.