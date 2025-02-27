BlueAnt X5i Party Speaker packs 120W sound and dynamic LED lights

BlueAnt has launched the X5i Party Speaker. This speaker offers 120W peak power, seven LED modes, two wireless microphones, and solid, long-lasting battery life. Whether it’s a party, karaoke night, or casual listening session, the X5i should be more than up for the task.

CEO Taisen Maddern describes the X5i as an all-in-one audio experience. “It’s been engineered for all audio forms; from punk to pop, from metal to melodic, we’ve ensured audio is the king with the X5i,” he said. “The experience across the board, from the lighting to the battery, makes this the one-stop speaker for all occasions. With amazing bass, even at low volume levels, it makes the music feel live and helps create life’s memorable moments.”

The X5i promises deep bass and crisp highs with its dual 58mm tweeters and 165mm bass driver. BlueAnt’s psycho-acoustic bass technology, combined with a Bass Reflex Tube, will deliver powerful low-end response. A dedicated bass boost button increases depth for an even richer listening experience.

The 20800mAh battery offers up to 30 hours at moderate volume or seven hours at full power. It also runs on AC power for extended play. The LED lighting system, featuring seven beat-synced modes, will create a party atmosphere by pulsing in time with the music.

For those who love to sing, the X5i comes with two wireless microphones with a range that works even around corners. These mics last up to 50 hours per charge and conveniently recharge directly from the speaker.

Because you don't want to be lugging a heavy speaker around, you'll be pleased to know the X5i weighs just over 10 pounds and features a built-in handle. The device has IP54 splash-proof durability rating, and there's a built-in phone and tablet holder. The speaker can even act as a power bank, so users can charge devices while playing music.

The X5i supports Bluetooth 5.4, USB, and AUX for flexible playback options. BlueAnt’s Duo Mode allows users to pair two X5i speakers together, expanding the soundstage for larger events.

The BlueAnt X5i Party Speaker is now available from Amazon here for $269.99. For a limited time, however, you can save $40.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.