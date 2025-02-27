Changes to compliance requirements leave professionals struggling to keep up

No Comments

The rise of AI and increasing global regulations have raised the stakes for businesses, as they navigate complex requirements to protect sensitive data and ensure ethical practices.

A new survey from trust management platform Drata reveals that 48 percent of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) professionals struggle to keep pace with updates to existing compliance frameworks and identifying areas needing attention.

This is concerning as businesses are experiencing significant consequences due to inadequate compliance postures and processes, from brand safety and reputation issues (51 percent) to security or data breaches (49 percent).

"Governance, risk, and compliance has long been a pain point for organizations, and despite the improvements we’ve seen in recent years, it's clear many of those challenges still exist today, making it difficult for business to properly maintain their GRC program and effectively maintain trust," says Matt Hillary, Drata's VP of security and CISO. "In addition to adding more compliance frameworks to their program, security and GRC teams should anticipate significant changes to the GRC function as a result of AI. GRC teams who aren't prepared for these changes will experience major roadblocks with scaling their compliance programs and upleveling their organizations to meet these demands."

Among other findings are that 100 percent of companies surveyed expect employees to increase their use of AI technologies in the next 12 months, yet only 10 percent have a GRC program fully prepared to manage it.

While 46 percent believe AI will improve regulatory compliance, many have fears around AI biases impacting GRC decision making (43 percent) and AI hallucinations giving improper GRC guidance (39 percent). The need for manual interventions with GRC account for 14 hours per week on average.

The full report is available from the Drata site.

Image credit: BiancoBlue/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Changes to compliance requirements leave professionals struggling to keep up

Third-party risk is biggest cybersecurity blind spot

BlueAnt X5i Party Speaker packs 120W sound and dynamic LED lights

Security, privacy and AI code reliability are the biggest development challenges

New Firefox terms of use could push users to Google Chrome

VINGUYS Smart Bird Feeder V-Feeder Bamboo with AI camera now available

Install the KB5052093 update for Windows 11 to gain taskbar file sharing, Explorer improvements, and endless bug fixes

Most Commented Stories

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

65 Comments

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

48 Comments

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

38 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Windows Vista 2025 Edition fixes Windows 11's biggest problems -- download it now

23 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

15 Comments

Oreon 10, our favorite Windows replacement, has just been updated -- and it's about to get much, much better!

14 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows 11 2025 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

11 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.