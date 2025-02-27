Cricut Explore 4 and Maker 4 launch with faster speeds and lower prices -- perfect for stay-at-home moms

If you are a fan of crafts, you definitely have reason to be excited today. You see, Cricut is back with two new cutting machines designed to make crafting easier, faster, and even more affordable!

The Cricut Explore 4 and Cricut Maker 4 will be available starting tomorrow. These machines will appeal to stay-at-home moms (or stay-at-home dads for that matter) looking for a creative hobby or even a potential side hustle. With the ability to cut materials twice as fast as before, users can churn out custom vinyl decals, t-shirts, greeting cards, and more in record time. You'll be amazed by all the cool things you can make with it.

Cricut is also improving the out-of-box experience by including materials like Smart Vinyl, Smart Iron-on, Transfer Tape, and Cardstock, plus essential tools such as a Mini Weeder and Light Grip Machine Mat. Cricut says these materials are enough to complete at least 10 starter projects, making it easier than ever for new users to get started.

The machines feature a new setup process for those intimidated by the learning curve, with a First Project tutorial that guides users through designing, cutting, and assembling. This should make the experience more seamless for beginners.

Cricut is keeping things quite stylish with two absolutely beautiful color options: Seashell and Sage. The Sage version (my personal favorite) will be available exclusively in a bundle at Michaels, while Seashell will be sold on Cricut.com and Michaels starting February 28. By March 14, the Seashell model will also be available at other major retailers.

Pricing is thankfully affordable, with the Cricut Explore 4 launching at $249.99 and the Cricut Maker 4 at $399.99.

