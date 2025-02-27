MTA uses Google Pixel smartphones and AI to detect subway track defects

The subway in NYC has received a huge upgrade, but it’s probably not at all what you’d expect. No, it is not coming in the form of new trains or renovations to stations (even though that would be great). Actually, the MTA is testing a system that effectively transforms Google Pixel Android smartphones into powerful diagnostic tools for tracking rail defects!

The project, called “TrackInspect,” attaches Google Pixel phones to subway cars. Then, by using the Android devices’ built-in microphones and motion sensors, it detects vibrations and sound patterns. These sounds can indicate areas of track that may need maintenance. How cool is that?

Once the data is collected, it is uploaded to Google Cloud, where AI analyzes it. By highlighting areas that might need attention, it allows human crews to focus on specific sections of track. This is far more efficient than conducting broad, time-consuming inspections.

During the pilot, the MTA successfully gathered a shocking amount of data -- an insane 335 million sensor readings, a million GPS locations, and 1,200 hours of audio recordings. TrackInspect was able to identify 92 percent of the track defects that human inspectors later confirmed.

If the results continue to be promising, subway riders could see many benefits, including fewer delays, quicker repairs, and a more reliable transit system. And look, what started with Google Pixel phones mounted on subway cars might end up changing the way track inspections are handled across the system -- that is undeniably amazing.

