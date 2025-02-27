TP-Link Archer GE650 Wi-Fi 7 gaming router brings 11Gbps speeds and low latency for pro gamers

TP-Link is one of my favorite networking brands thanks to its high quality and affordable prices. Today, that company launches the Archer GE650 -- an absolutely gorgeous Wi-Fi 7 gaming router.

The Archer GE650 delivers up to 11Gbps across three bands, including 5764Mbps on 6GHz, 4323Mbps on 5GHz, and 574Mbps on 2.4GHz. The router features one 5Gbps WAN port, one 5Gbps LAN port, and three 2.5Gbps LAN ports. Yeah, this router is absolutely loaded with multi-gig ports, making Gigabit seem downright ancient.

Although the new product will appeal to anyone looking for a fast, stylish Wi-Fi 7 router, the company is marketing it at a specific audience. Jeff Barney, President of TP-Link said, “As we continue our quest to make Wi-Fi 7 accessible to all, no application benefits more from its ultra-fast speeds and low latency than gaming.”

The Archer GE650 feature some nifty gaming acceleration tools, such as the WTFast Gamers Private Network (GPN), which optimizes traffic to reduce ping and packet loss. There's also a cool game panel that allows users to monitor network status, router performance, and RGB lighting settings.

The TP-Link Archer GE650 BE11000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Gaming Router, with its pretty triangular design, is available now on Amazon. It will normally set you back $349.99, but for a limited time you can take advantage of its special launch price of just $279.99.

