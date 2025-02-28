87 percent of enterprises are deploying passkeys

A new report shows that 87 percent of companies in the US and UK have, or are in the process of, rolling out passkeys with goals tied to improved user experience, enhanced security, and compliance.

The research from the FIDO Alliance, along with underwriters Axiad, HID, and Thales, finds 47 percent report rolling out a mix of device-bound passkeys on physical security keys and/or cards and passkeys synced securely across the user's devices.

The three most commonly cited priority groups for rollout are those requiring access to IP (39 percent), users with admin accounts (39 percent), and users at the executive level (34 percent). Within these deployments, organizations are leveraging communication, training, and documentation to increase adoption.

"This study is equally encouraging and illuminating as it points to strong willingness and commitment to deploy passkeys to employees -- and also is informative in helping FIDO shape resources that we can deliver to help enterprises around the world more quickly and effectively implement their FIDO authentication strategies," says Andrew Shikiar, CEO and executive director of the FIDO Alliance. "Passkeys can stop AI-generated social engineering attacks in their tracks while also increasing employee productivity and reducing costs associated with help desk support and security breaches. FIDO Alliance is committed to helping more companies around the world realize these benefits by providing actionable passkey implementation guidance and best practices, which this data will help define."

Passkey deployments are linked to significant security and business benefits with respondents reporting moderate to strong positive impacts on user experience (82 percent), security (90 percent), help-center call reduction (77 percent), productivity (73 percent), and digital transformation goals (83 percent).

Of those that don't have active passkey projects complexity is cited as a reason by 43 percent, costs by 33 percent, and lack of clarity by 29 percent. This suggests a need for increased education for enterprises on rollout strategies to reduce concerns, as there is a correlation between these perceived challenges and the proven benefits of passkeys.

You can find the full report on the FIDO Alliance site.

Image credit: Sashkin7/depositphotos.com

