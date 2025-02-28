Simplifying blockchain implementation for developers [Q&A]

Blockchain technology has often been touted as a game changer for the security of transactions in different fields.

However, many organizations still don't full appreciate its value or how to incorporate it into their applications. We spoke to Lee Jacobson, senior vice president business development Web3 at video game commerce company Xsolla to find out about how blockchain implementation can be made easier.

BN: Is there a steep learning curve for developers adopting Web3 technology?

LJ: For game developers, especially those accustomed to centralized structures, Web3 does present a steep learning curve as it demands a shift in thinking from traditional development. The leap from traditional game development to a new decentralized model brings new challenges -- understanding the fundamentals of blockchain technology, working with smart contacts, and adapting to token-based ecosystems all require a different skill set. With Web3 technology, developers aren't just building apps; they’re engaging with decentralized infrastructures and principles that are far more complex than they would have been working with before. It's no small feat, especially for those from a more conventional development background. Moving to Web3 technology requires knowledge of languages, an understanding of blockchain technology protocols, and a grasp of cryptography, token fundamentals, and decentralized systems.

Our Xsolla ZK product is particularly significant because it allows developers to validate transactions without compromising data privacy -- a crucial feature for game companies wary of exposing sensitive user data on a blockchain. Essentially, developers have a shortcut through some of Web3's complexities, making it easier to work with blockchain-powered solutions while avoiding the burden of mastering complex cryptographic principles. In short, tools like XsollaZK help to bridge the knowledge gap. However, it still demands a shift in mindset as developers learn to work with decentralized databases, digital wallets, and smart contracts.

BN: What steps can developers take to be empowered by its adoption rather than at a disadvantage?

LJ: For developers, it's all about learning and choosing the right partnerships. Practical experience is critical, so engaging in open-source projects, testing decentralized applications, and experimenting with platforms will give developers the necessary hands-on skills. Staying curious and open to learning will help developers use Web3 to their advantage rather than feel at the mercy of its complexities.

However, having the right partnerships to guide you is also essential. You need a tool that can support this empowerment by integrating Web3 features without heavy cryptographic requirements. This lets developers focus more on creating game content and enhancing player experiences rather than on Web3 infrastructure.

BN: What benefits does blockchain bring to video game players' experiences?

LJ: Blockchain technology has some genuinely unique offerings for gamers. First, players can utilise in-game assets -- like skins, characters, or virtual land -- directly as NFTs. This means they’re not just stuck within a single game's ecosystem; they can even carry these assets into other games, adding real value to their time and money spent on the game.

At Xsolla we use zero-knowledge technology to provide these benefits while addressing privacy and fraud concerns, which have long plagued the gaming industry. Imagine a scenario where a player purchases an in-game item like a rare skin or a weapon. With Xsolla ZK, they can securely utilize that item as a NFT, granting them true autonomy. Beyond just holding the item, blockchain technology enhances transparency and empowers players to manage their assets with greater independence. As developers integrate these features, they can provide players with more engaging and meaningful experiences.

BN: What potential does Web3 hold for the future of the video games industry?

LJ: Web3 technology holds profound potential to reshape the video games industry, possibly in ways we haven't yet fully appreciated. Imagine a world where gamers can seamlessly move their digital assets across different games or platforms, creating a true 'metaverse.' Blockchain technology could lead to ecosystems where player communities -- not centralized companies -- govern games and vote on updates and rules. In a Web3-powered future, players could enjoy a genuinely interoperable gaming experience, where items or achievements earned in one game could carry value across multiple platforms. This means new opportunities for developers to innovate around decentralized economies and player-owned ecosystems, ultimately reducing their reliance on traditional publishing and monetization models.

By enabling secure transactions without requiring players to disclose personal information, tools like Xsolla ZK help developers align with core principles of Web3 technology: user control and privacy. This shift could democratize game development, allowing smaller studios to compete on equal footing with industry giants by enabling them to build player-driven worlds where the community truly holds the power. Through these tools, the video game industry can explore new ways to engage and retain players, creating ecosystems that are entertaining and empower players and developers alike.

