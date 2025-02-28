Transcend unveils the MTE255S PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe SSD

Transcend has launched a new solid state drive that is largely unremarkable. Called “MTE255S,” it features a PCIe Gen4 x4 interface and reaches read speeds of up to 7,400MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,500MB/s. While this performance is hardly the best on the market, it is still quite respectable.

With 1TB and 2TB storage options, the MTE255S comes equipped with a graphene heatsink to assist in cooling.Transcend includes LDPC error correction, though this model sadly lacks a DRAM cache and RAID engine -- something to strongly consider if you need sustained high-speed writes.

Manufactured in Taiwan, the MTE255S comes with a five-year limited warranty. Pricing details haven’t been disclosed, unfortunately, but I expect it to be affordable like the company’s other offerings.

