ecobee Smart Thermostat Essential now available

Back in January, we told you about the all-new Smart Thermostat Essential from ecobee. Is it an innovative product? Not at all. However, this new thermostat doesn’t need to break new ground. Instead, it aims to offer a reliable experience at an affordable price. Quite frankly, that’s really all a homeowner wants from a thermostat these days.

ecobee promised the Smart Thermostat Essential would hit stores in March, and wouldn’t you know it, we are now in March. And so, staying true to its word, the affordable thermostat can be purchased immediately.

Greg Fyke, President and CEO of ecobee explains, "We believe that everyone deserves a smarter home. We're excited to add Smart Thermostat Essential to our smart thermostat lineup, making it easier than ever before for customers to save money and be comfortable without compromise."

The ecobee Smart Thermostat Essential can be had now from Amazon here for just $129.99.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

