Xiaomi 15 smartphones and Pad 7 tablets are here

Today, Xiaomi introduces its latest flagship devices -- the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro. The lineup also includes the Xiaomi 15 smartphone and Xiaomi Pad 7. Yes, there are Pro and non-Pro variants of both the smartphone and tablet.

Xiaomi says the 15 Ultra is designed with photography in mind, featuring a quad-camera system developed with Leica. The main camera includes a 1-inch 50MP Sony LYT-900 sensor with a variable ƒ/1.63-ƒ/4.0 aperture for improved light control and depth of field. It also uses a Leica Summilux optical lens with an 8P aspherical high-transmittance design and dual anti-reflection coating to reduce glare.

The camera system also includes a 50MP 23mm Leica main shooter with optical image stabilization, a 50MP 70mm Leica floating telephoto camera with macro support, a 200MP 100mm periscope telephoto lens capable of in-sensor zoom up to 200mm, and a 50MP 14mm Leica ultra-wide camera with a 115-degree field of view. Video capabilities include 4K recording at 120fps for slow motion, Dolby Vision HDR video at 4K 60fps, and 10-bit Log video recording across all focal lengths. A four-microphone array enables directional audio recording.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a 3200 x 1440 resolution, a pixel density of 522 ppi, and a refresh rate ranging from 1-120Hz. The display reaches a peak brightness of 3200 nits and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It is TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light protection.

The new device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, built on a 3nm process, and paired with a custom Adreno GPU and LPDDR5X RAM, with configurations up to 16GB. The company's IceLoop cooling system promises sustained performance even under heavy loads.

The device has a 5410mAh battery with 90W wired HyperCharge and 80W wireless charging. A Surge Battery Management System optimizes efficiency. Additional features include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IP68 water and dust resistance, Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0 for durability, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and support for Dual SIM + eSIM.

For those who prefer a more compact device, the Xiaomi 15 offers a 6.36-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with a 2670 x 1200 resolution, 460 ppi, and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It reaches a peak brightness of 3200 nits and supports DCI-P3 color gamut along with TÜV Rheinland certifications for eye comfort.

Its camera system consists of a 50MP 23mm Leica main camera with a Light Fusion 900 sensor, a 50MP 60mm floating telephoto camera with macro capabilities, and a 50MP 14mm ultra-wide shooter. Video recording options include 8K at 30fps and 4K Dolby Vision at 60fps.

The Xiaomi 15 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform with LPDDR5X RAM up to 12GB and UFS 4.0 storage up to 512GB. A 5240mAh battery supports 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Xiaomi IceLoop cooling system helps with heat management during intensive tasks.

For photography enthusiasts, Xiaomi is introducing the Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit Legend Edition. This accessory kit includes a detachable grip with customizable shutter buttons, a built-in 2000mAh battery, and a 67mm filter adapter.

Xiaomi is also updating its tablet lineup with the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro. It features an 11.2-inch 3.2K AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 2136, a 144Hz refresh rate, and support for Dolby Vision. TÜV Rheinland certification ensures reduced blue light emissions. The tablet’s camera system includes a 50MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera with Always-On AI features.

The Pad 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor with LPDDR5X RAM up to 12GB and UFS 4.0 storage up to 512GB. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The device has an 8850mAh battery with 67W fast charging. A quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos promises quality audio.

Finally, for users looking for budget option, the Xiaomi Pad 7 offers a similar high-resolution display and 144Hz refresh rate but runs on the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor. It has 45W charging and shares many of the same software features as the Pro model.

All new devices run Xiaomi’s Android-based HyperOS 2, which offers AI-powered features. Xiaomi HyperAI introduces AI-powered writing, voice recognition, and image editing, while Xiaomi HyperConnect brings cross-device integration between smartphones, tablets, and Windows/macOS systems. The AI Creativity Assistant includes tools for image expansion, reflection removal in photos, and AI-powered video improvements.

Pricing for the Xiaomi 15 starts at €999, while the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is priced at from €1499. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit Legend Edition will be sold separately for €199. The Xiaomi Pad 7 costs €399, and the Pad 7 Pro is €499. Sadly, as you can expect, it is quite unlikely that any of these devices will officially launch in the USA.