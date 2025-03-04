ExpressVPN finally brings GUI to its Linux app

ExpressVPN has rolled out a much-needed update for Linux users, finally adding a graphical user interface (GUI) to its VPN app. Yes, folks, a GUI for Linux is only being rolled out in 2025! Better late than never, I suppose.

Until now, ExpressVPN users in Linux were stuck with a command-line interface (CLI), while Windows and macOS users enjoyed a more user-friendly experience. This update brings ExpressVPN more in line with competitors like Surfshark, which has long offered a Linux app with a GUI.

The new ExpressVPN Linux app features a modern design with both light and dark mode options. Users also get access to split tunneling, a configurable kill switch, and post-quantum encryption with Lightway.

Himmat Bains, ExpressVPN’s head of desktop apps says, “With our new Linux GUI app, we’re not simply delivering an upgraded interface. The new app integrates a host of advanced features that enable users to tailor their digital security experience -- for more control and privacy while benefitting from the ease of use that ExpressVPN is known for.”

The app introduces IP-based split tunneling, allowing users to choose which traffic goes through the VPN and which stays on the local network. Live chat support is also built into the app, making it easier to get help without leaving the interface.

Despite adding a GUI, ExpressVPN thankfully isn’t abandoning its CLI users. The updated command-line tool will still work alongside the GUI, and it now includes new features such as app state monitoring. In other words, the GUI isn’t the only new aspect.

The new ExpressVPN Linux app is available in beta starting today for 64-bit versions of Ubuntu 24.04+ (LTS), Debian 10, Fedora 30, Raspberry Pi OS Buster, Linux Mint 20, and Arch. Users can download it directly from ExpressVPN here.