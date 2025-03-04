ExpressVPN finally brings GUI to its Linux app

No Comments

ExpressVPN has rolled out a much-needed update for Linux users, finally adding a graphical user interface (GUI) to its VPN app. Yes, folks, a GUI for Linux is only being rolled out in 2025! Better late than never, I suppose.

Until now, ExpressVPN users in Linux were stuck with a command-line interface (CLI), while Windows and macOS users enjoyed a more user-friendly experience. This update brings ExpressVPN more in line with competitors like Surfshark, which has long offered a Linux app with a GUI.

The new ExpressVPN Linux app features a modern design with both light and dark mode options. Users also get access to split tunneling, a configurable kill switch, and post-quantum encryption with Lightway.

Himmat Bains, ExpressVPN’s head of desktop apps says, “With our new Linux GUI app, we’re not simply delivering an upgraded interface. The new app integrates a host of advanced features that enable users to tailor their digital security experience -- for more control and privacy while benefitting from the ease of use that ExpressVPN is known for.”

The app introduces IP-based split tunneling, allowing users to choose which traffic goes through the VPN and which stays on the local network. Live chat support is also built into the app, making it easier to get help without leaving the interface.

Despite adding a GUI, ExpressVPN thankfully isn’t abandoning its CLI users. The updated command-line tool will still work alongside the GUI, and it now includes new features such as app state monitoring. In other words, the GUI isn’t the only new aspect.

The new ExpressVPN Linux app is available in beta starting today for 64-bit versions of Ubuntu 24.04+ (LTS), Debian 10, Fedora 30, Raspberry Pi OS Buster, Linux Mint 20, and Arch. Users can download it directly from ExpressVPN here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Inside a cyberattack: How hackers steal data

ExpressVPN finally brings GUI to its Linux app

Apple launches new iPad Air with M3 chip, AI features, and updated Magic Keyboard

Enterprises struggle to balance data retention costs with compliance

Over half of organizations experience incidents involving industrial control or operational tech

78 percent of CISOs say AI-powered threats have a significant impact

ecobee Smart Thermostat Essential now available

Most Commented Stories

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

68 Comments

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

50 Comments

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

38 Comments

New Firefox terms of use could push users to Google Chrome

27 Comments

Windows Vista 2025 Edition fixes Windows 11's biggest problems -- download it now

27 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows 11 2025 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

15 Comments

Oreon 10, our favorite Windows replacement, has just been updated -- and it's about to get much, much better!

14 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.