BenQ unveils new EW Series 4K and QHD monitors with enhanced visuals and eye-care technology

Today, BenQ launches a trio of new monitors in its EW Series. The company promises better visuals, built-in speakers, and eye-care tech compared to predecessors.

BenQ says these displays bring an elevated audio-visual experience with HDRi Gen2 Dynamic Contrast Adjustment to boost dark scenes and a wider color gamut. That’s great and all, but let’s be real, folks -- many people are just streaming things like YouTube or Netflix, where compression already messes with image quality. Are these features actually game-changers, or just nice-to-haves?

One area where BenQ could possibly win over some fans is with audio. The EW Series ditches the need for external speakers with treVolo-built-in sound -- this should be better than the usual garbage many other monitors come with.

The EW3290U and EW2790U offer 4K UHD at 60Hz, while the EW2790Q bumps up to 100Hz QHD, giving users a smoother experience. The EW3290U even has a remote control -- because getting up to press buttons is apparently too much effort now!

BenQ is also pushing eye-care tech hard, with Brightness Intelligence Technology (B.I. Tech) Gen2 to adjust brightness based on room lighting and Display Pilot 2 to cut down on blue light while keeping colors from looking washed out. These are nice touches, but again, are people really choosing their monitors based on eye strain, or just grabbing the biggest screen at the best price?

For those who want USB-C charging and extra HDMI ports, these monitors check those boxes. Pricing is hardly outrageous, but it’s not exactly bargain-bin cheap either:

EW3290U -- $449.99 (replacing the EW2720U and EW3280U)

EW2790U -- $299.99 (replacing the EW2880U)

EW2790Q -- $259.99 (replacing the EW2780Q)

You can buy all three models here now.

BenQ is marketing the EW Series as an all-in-one entertainment and work solution, but whether these actually stand out depends on what you need. If you just want a sharp display with good-sounding speakers and decent eye protection, these could be worth a look. However, if you’re chasing high refresh rates for gaming or cutting-edge HDR performance, you might want to keep on shopping.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.