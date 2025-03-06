Complex regulations and sophisticated cyber risks worry compliance professionals

No Comments

New research from governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) specialist MetricStream, in collaboration with GRC Report, looks at risk practitioners' priorities for 2025.

Navigating the complex regulatory landscape is among their top challenges this year, named by 51 percent, with new guidelines, evolving requirements, and unexpected policy shifts occurring almost weekly.

About 48 percent of professionals say they struggle to keep up with increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats, making cyber risk a major concern. Making need to ramp up investments in proactive cyber risk management solutions is more critical than ever.

Around 47 percent of respondents recognize the value of AI, yet only 14 percent have integrated it into their GRC frameworks.

In addition 46 percent of respondents emphasize the importance of building resilient enterprises to navigate an unpredictable risk landscape.

Overall, GRC professionals maintain a positive outlook for the future, however. 92 percent of respondents expressed optimism about their risk and compliance strategies, and 77 percent expect their risk and compliance budgets to either stay the same or increase in 2025.

"The GRC landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace. By leveraging AI and an integrated approach to risk, compliance, and audit, organizations are successfully managing increasing regulatory pressures and emerging operational resilience requirements while balancing resource constraints," says Manu Gopeendran, SVP of strategy and marketing at MetricStream. "As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, GRC professionals have a unique opportunity to build stronger programs, foster a culture of risk awareness and compliance, and turn emerging challenges into catalysts for growth and innovation."

You can get the full report from the MetricStream site and there's an infographic summary of the findings below.

Image credit: BiancoBlue/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Complex regulations and sophisticated cyber risks worry compliance professionals

Cybercriminals try to cash in with sophisticated tax scams

BenQ unveils new EW Series 4K and QHD monitors with enhanced visuals and eye-care technology

Leaders confident about AI training while employees struggle

YouTube Premium Lite launches in the USA

Apple MacBook Air M4 and Mac Studio might be the perfect upgrade for Windows 11 users

Ransomware attacks up 30 percent driven by AI and RaaS

Most Commented Stories

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

68 Comments

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

50 Comments

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

38 Comments

Windows Vista 2025 Edition fixes Windows 11's biggest problems -- download it now

27 Comments

New Firefox terms of use could push users to Google Chrome

27 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows 11 2025 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

15 Comments

Oreon 10, our favorite Windows replacement, has just been updated -- and it's about to get much, much better!

14 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.