Get 'Microsoft 365 Office All-in-One For Dummies, 3rd Edition' for FREE and save $24!

Looking to familiarize yourself with the world's most popular and effective productivity apps? Then look no further than the latest edition of Office 365 All-in-One For Dummies, packed with 9 mini-books covering each of the super-apps included in the famous productivity suite from Microsoft.

In the books, you'll get a handle on Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, Access, and more.

This convenient and authoritative collection will walk you through how to create and edit text documents in Word, make new spreadsheets in Excel, and set up virtual meetings in Teams.

You'll also learn how to:

Use pro-level keyboard shortcuts and speed techniques to accelerate your productivity

Use Microsoft's new AI-powered Copilot to get help and even write and edit your documents

Use SharePoint and OneDrive to share documents and collaborate remotely with colleagues

Office 365 All-in-One For Dummies is the first and last resource you'll need to reach for when you've got a question about Microsoft's ubiquitous productivity tools. It's perfect for newbies looking to get started and power users looking for fresh tips on the latest features.

Microsoft 365 Office All-in-One For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $24 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on March 18, so act fast.