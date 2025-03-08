Get 'Excel Power Moves' for FREE and save $14.99!

From powerful formulas like SUMIF to dynamic arrays, Excel Power Moves equips readers with tools to streamline data management and boost productivity.

This book will help you learn to create hyperlinked table of contents, automate tasks, and uncover hidden features that transform your workflow. The guide also explores formatting tricks and VBA shortcuts for building efficient processes.

Discover the magic of the Camera Tool, advanced filtering techniques, and tips for securing workbooks. With clear instructions, you'll unlock Excel’s full potential while simplifying complex tasks.

Ideal for all users, this book covers everything from advanced formulas to innovative use of Excel’s lesser-known features.

Whether you're automating tasks, applying advanced filters, or mastering macros, this guide provides the insights and strategies needed to take your Excel skills to the next level.

Excel Power Moves, from Packt, usually retails for $14.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on March 19, so act fast.