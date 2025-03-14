AdGuard brings full-system ad blocking to Linux with new standalone app

For many years now, Linux users looking to block ads have needed to piece together a mixture of browser extensions, DNS-based filtering, and network-wide tools (such as Pi-hole). While these solutions certainly help, none of them offer complete system-wide protection.

Yeah, with Windows and macOS users having access to various tools for years, Linux users have mostly had to rely on workarounds. That’s where AdGuard for Linux comes in! Yes, folks, we finally have a dedicated ad blocker that works across all browsers and applications!

Unlike browser extensions that only work inside a single browser, AdGuard for Linux blocks ads across your entire system. That means it removes ads from websites and apps. It also protects against tracking scripts, blocks malicious websites, and allows users to customize filtering rules. So it is not just about blocking ads.

Despite being a pre-release version, it already includes useful features like ad blocking, tracker protection, and the ability to remove annoying cookie pop-ups. Future updates will add DNS-level filtering and app-specific exclusions for even more control.

Installing AdGuard for Linux requires using the command line, and it works with any Linux distribution that supports iptables. Right now, AdGuard for Linux is available in a nightly build, but a full stable release is on the way. You can install it by using the guide found here.

With all of that being said, if you appreciate independent tech journalism, maybe consider not blocking ads on sites like BetaNews. Please? After all, sites like ours rely on ad revenue to keep delivering the latest tech news.

Image Credit Prostockstudio / Dreamstime.com

