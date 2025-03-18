PNY CS2342 M.2 2230 NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD delivers fast speeds in a tiny package

PNY has announced its latest solid state drive -- the diminutive CS2342. This M.2 2230 NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD is impressively fast, with read speeds hitting up to 7,300MB/s and write speeds reaching 6,000MB/s.

Available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, the CS2342 is primarily designed for gamers looking to upgrade devices like the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, or MSI Claw. With that said, it’s not only compatible with gaming handhelds -- this drive will technically also work in laptops and desktops.

As for pricing, the 2TB version will set you back $134.99, while the 1TB model comes in at $69.99. Both capacities will be available for sale later this month here.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

