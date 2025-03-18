TikTok launches Security Checkup tool to help users keep their accounts protected

No Comments
TikTok Security Checkup

Embattled social platform TikTok has announced a new Security Checkup tool. It has been designed as a one-stop dashboard where users can check and update all of their account security settings.

The security tool is similar to those provided by the likes of Google and Meta, and it helps to promote the idea of users being proactive in ensuring account security. Importantly, there is a lot of hand-holding to eliminate the feeling of intimidation that some people may otherwise have felt about security issues such as passkeys and two-step verification.

See also:

While there is nothing out of the ordinary to be found in TikTok’s security portal, it is difficult not to view it in the light of the troubles it has been having in the US. In addition to being genuinely useful for users of the platform, the Security Checkup hub is also part of a wider public relations campaign by TikTok.

Announcing the availability of the new portal, TikTok’s head of global security, Kim Albarella, says:

We're introducing Security Checkup, a powerful new tool that provides an all-in-one security dashboard to easily review and update account security settings. With its clear, comprehensive view, users can take control, make updates in seconds, and stay safe and secure with confidence

TikTok draws attention to various features of the new Security Checkup:

  • Lock down your login: Link both a phone number and email address to ensure a backup login method.
  • Double your defenses: Enable 2-Step Verification for an extra layer of security when logging in from an unfamiliar device. 
  • Keep tabs on your devices: Regularly check which devices are logged into your account and remove any that are unrecognized or no longer in use. 
  • Spot suspicious activity fast: TikTok proactively detects unusual account behavior and flags it in the 'Security & permissions' settings for user review. 
  • Go password-free with passkeys: Use device-based authentication methods like Face ID or Touch Unlock for a secure and seamless sign-in. 

You can access the Security Checkup tool by visiting your TikTok profile, selecting Settings and privacy followed by Security & permissions.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Trust in digital services in decline

TikTok launches Security Checkup tool to help users keep their accounts protected

GIMP 3.0 is here -- the best free Photoshop alternative just got a huge upgrade

TRIBIT StormBox Lava Bluetooth speaker brings 80W of booming bass and 24-hour battery life

AI growth drives demand for more data center bandwidth

If you’re a fan of PowerToys Run, you’ll absolutely love the upcoming Windows Command Palette module

How GenAI is set to change procurement [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

71 Comments

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

45 Comments

New Firefox terms of use could push users to Google Chrome

27 Comments

Windows Vista 2025 Edition fixes Windows 11's biggest problems -- download it now

27 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows 11 2025 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

15 Comments

Windows 20 is the upgrade Windows 11 should have been -- download it now

15 Comments

Microsoft is ready to create more annoyance by rolling out OneDrive ads to Office users

14 Comments

Forget Google Chrome and Firefox, LibreWolf is the privacy focused browser you've been looking for

13 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.