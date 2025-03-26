Ready or not, Microsoft is testing early builds of Windows 11 25H2 on users

2025 in lights

No operating system is ever really finished, and this is certainly true of Windows 11. As well as the (very welcome) security fixes, Microsoft continues to make endless tweaks, changes and additions to the OS; now the company has just moved to the next big stage of development.

It may seem as though the most recent major update, Windows 11 24H2, has only just been released, but the company is already working away on Windows 11 25H2. What’s more, it’s available to try right now.

Before you get too excited, however, it’s important to note that we’re in the very early stages of development at the moment, and this should be apparent from the fact that it is only Windows Insiders on the Dev Channel who have access. And for now there is very little to see -- it is really not much more than a version number change and a switch in build series. But this remains incredibly significant.

With the release of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26200.5510 (KB5054148) to the Dev Channel Microsoft is giving early adopters the chance to jump on 26200 series builds. These are the builds that will eventually evolve into Windows 11 25H2, due for release at an as-yet unknown date in the second half of this year.

In the release notes for this latest build, Microsoft’s Amanda Langowski and Brandon LeBlanc, write:

These 26200 series builds are based on Windows 11, version 24H2 and will contain many of the same features and improvements as the 26120 series builds that will continue to be released in the Beta Channel. Over time, we will be making behind-the-scenes platform changes in these builds and these builds may have different known issues because of those changes than what we’re flighting to the Beta Channel.

While there is nothing new to explore just now, this is something that will change in future releases. For anyone who is not quite ready to start test driving Windows 11 25H2, there is still time to switch from the Dev Channel to the Beta Channel. Microsoft explains:

The window to switch from the Dev Channel to the Beta Channel is closed and once Build 26200.5510 is installed. If you are in the Dev Channel today and still want to switch to the Beta Channel at the last minute, when Build 26200.5510 is offered you can pause updates in Windows Update and switch your channel to the Beta Channel and un-pause updates.

Find out more here.

Image credit: FarmutyDreamstime.com

