Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-forty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft has fixed a Windows update bug that caused some printers to print random text and data. The issue, affecting USB dual-mode printers, began in January 2025. A proper fix arrived in March via preview updates KB5053643 and KB5053657.

GX.AI - AI Chatbot Groket

This AI app was created with Grok. Developed using GRock3, the GRock3 Chat Robot offers instant question-and-answer capabilities, with a free trial of 5 conversations before requiring a PLUS upgrade to continue chatting.

Wallpaper X- Lively Wallpaper Engine

Wallpaper X is an advanced desktop wallpaper engine for Windows that turns your screen into a dynamic, AI-enhanced canvas. Featuring adaptive performance, 10,000+ curated visuals, and ultra-efficient playback, it offers a free trial with paid upgrade options for full access.

Google Drive for Arm-compatible Windows PCs

Google Drive on a laptop

Google Drive now has a native Windows app for Arm-powered PCs, including Snapdragon X devices like the latest Surface laptops, offering full integration with File Explorer and rolling out to all users on Windows 11 with WebView2 (it's typically included in the OS) over the next 15 days. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

Image credit: monticello / depositphotos

