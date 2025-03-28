Microsoft is introducing Startup Boost to speed up Office applications like Word and Excel

There is definitely some truth to the old adage that time is money, but it is probably more relatable to say that waiting for things to happen is annoying. And just like the time spent wanting for a bus or train to arrive feels never-ending, when you need to get some work done, slow app start times are frustrating beyond description.

So, Microsoft has decided to do something about it. The company is not looking to speed up all apps, just its own Office apps. In the next few weeks, users of Microsoft Office will be able to use a new Startup Boost task to improve “performance and load-time of experiences" within the office suite.

The rollout of Startup Boost is due to start in mid-May, and scheduled to be complete by the end of the month. It's a pretty simple idea that uses Windows Task Scheduler to pre-load components needed by Office apps, helping to accelerate start times when a user launches the likes of Word.

Microsoft explains that this does not mean that system resources will be gobbled up:

After the system performs the task, the app remains in a paused state until the app launches and the sequence resumes, or the system removes the app from memory to reclaim resources. The system can perform this task for an app after a device reboot and periodically as system conditions allow.

The feature will be enabled by default, and it will be possible to tell when it lands by looking for Office Startup Boost and Office Startup Boost Logon in Task Scheduler. You may of course decide that you don't want to use the feature, or you may find that it does not help your particular setup. Microsoft has some good news:

Startup Boost is an optional performance feature. It is safe to disable. When disabled, Microsoft Office applications will be fully functional but may take longer to load. Customers can disable Startup Boost entirely by preventing the process from starting. To disable the feature, use the in-app setting, e.g., Word > Options > General > Startup Boost (under Start up Options).

For many people, though, Startup Boost will help improve the performance of Office apps – but your system needs to meet certain criteria. You'll need to have a minimum of 8GB of RAM, 5GB of free disk space, and not have Energy Saver mode enabled.

More details are available in the Microsoft 365 Message Center.

Image credit: Waingro / Dreamstime.com