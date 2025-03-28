This mechanical keyboard is just $10 on Amazon -- but you need to act fast!

Let’s be honest, folks -- most inexpensive keyboards aren’t worth the hassle. But every now and then, one pops up that actually makes you do a double take. That’s exactly what we’ve got here with the Newmen GM611. It’s a compact USB-C mechanical keyboard with a 60 percent layout, red switches, and rainbow LED lighting. And yes, it looks a lot more expensive than it is.

This thing isn’t just small for the sake of being small. The 60 percent layout trims the fat while keeping the essentials. It’s a great choice if you’re tight on space or just want a cleaner, simpler desk. But don’t think it’s lacking in features.

The red switches are quiet and linear, which makes them perfect for typing and gaming alike. There are 19 built-in LED lighting effects, adjustable brightness, and customizable speed settings. The double-injection keycaps let the lighting shine through, so it’s not just flashy -- it’s functional.

And there’s actual performance under the hood. With N-key rollover and anti-ghosting, every key press registers, even when you’re smashing multiple keys at once. You also get multimedia keys, usable arrow keys, and a detachable cable that makes it easier to pack and go.

Even better? There’s software support too, so you can set up macros and remap keys to match your workflow or gaming style. For a keyboard this cheap, that’s super rare.

Now here’s the part you’ve been waiting for. The price drops to just $9.99 -- but only if you use the coupon code 74IADC42 at checkout. The deal ends April 2. Buy it here now -- before it sells out.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.