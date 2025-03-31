Acer Predator X32 X2 and X27U X1 monitors bring QD-OLED to gamers with 240Hz refresh and 0.03ms response

Acer is giving gamers two new reasons to upgrade their setups -- the Predator X32 X2 and Predator X27U X1. These new monitors ditch the old LCD tech in favor of vibrant QD-OLED panels.

The Predator X32 X2 comes in at 31.5 inches and pushes out a crisp 3840x2160 resolution. But it’s not just about pixels -- this thing hits a wild 240Hz refresh rate with a 0.03ms response time. Thanks to AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, gameplay stays smooth even when things get hectic on screen.

If you don’t need all that screen real estate, the Predator X27U X1 might be more your speed. It’s a bit smaller at 26.5 inches and runs at 2560x1440 resolution, which is still plenty sharp. Just like its bigger brother, it pushes up to 240Hz and also delivers that same ultra-fast 0.03ms response. You also get Dynamic Refresh Rate, which can drop the refresh to 60Hz over DisplayPort to save power when you’re not gaming.

Both models use QD-OLED panels, which blend quantum dot tech with OLED for super-deep blacks and super rich colors. You’re looking at a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 99 percent color coverage, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification. That means movies, games, and everything else just look better.

Gamers will also appreciate the HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 inputs, which make these screens ready for the latest consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. You even get built-in speakers, ergonomic stands that tilt, swivel, and adjust for height, and eye protection features like BlueLightShield Pro. And for multitaskers? Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture are here too.

The Predator X32 X2 is expected to land in North America this June starting at $999.99. As for the Predator X27U X1, it will be available any day soon with a starting price of $599.99.