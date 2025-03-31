Amazfit Bip 6 smartwatch is a cheaper Apple Watch alternative with AMOLED screen and AI fitness coaching

If you’ve been eyeing an Apple Watch but don’t want to drop hundreds of dollars on your wrist (especially in this economy), Amazfit may have something worth considering. The newly released Bip 6 smartwatch delivers a bunch of smart features, health tracking tools, and a bright AMOLED display -- all for just $79.99. Yeah, folks, you read that right!

This watch isn’t trying to be flashy or overcomplicated. It’s built to get the job done without becoming a nuisance to use. The Bip 6 sports a 1.97-inch AMOLED screen that hits 2,000 nits of brightness, so you won’t be squinting at it in the sun. The body is aluminum alloy, it’s water resistant up to 5 ATM, and Amazfit says you’ll get about two weeks of battery life on a charge. An Apple Watch, meanwhile, pretty much needs to be charged daily… annoying.

While Apple continues to lean into subscriptions and ecosystem lock-in, the Bip 6 goes in the opposite direction. It uses Zepp Health’s BioTracker 6.0 sensor to monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress, and heart rate variability. It also includes 140+ workout modes, including niche stuff like HYROX race support and Smart Strength Training, which recognizes different muscle exercises without you needing to tell it what you’re doing.

The watch also brings full offline navigation, with round-trip routing -- handy for outdoor runs or hikes. And yes, it does notifications too. You’ll get call alerts, texts, calendar reminders, and you can even respond to messages with voice-to-text or a tiny touch keyboard. It handles Bluetooth calling, music control, and even lets you snap photos with your iPhone.

A really neat feature here is Zepp Flow, which lets you control the watch completely by voice. You don’t need to memorize weird phrases or tap through endless menus. Just talk to it. It’s the kind of thing Apple would charge a premium for, but here it’s included out of the box.

Amazfit’s updated Zepp App also has a new food logging tool that lets you take photos of your meals and automatically track nutritional data. No subscriptions required, and it works in places like the U.S., UK, Canada, Japan, and several European countries.

The Bip 6 comes in four colors (Black, Charcoal, Stone, and Red) and is available now from Amazon here for $79.99. If you’re tired of overpriced watches that feel more like tech experiments, this could be a breath of fresh air.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.