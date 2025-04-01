Linux Lite 7.4 is the perfect Windows 11 alternative for older PCs

The developers behind Linux Lite have released version 7.4, and it looks awesome. If you’re stuck with aging hardware or just fed up with Windows 11, this might be the lightweight Linux distro you’ve been waiting for.

Linux Lite 7.4 is based on Ubuntu 24.04.2 and ships with Linux kernel 6.8.0-56. For users with special needs, there’s easy access to alternative kernels in the repository -- everything from 3.13 to 6.14. This makes the OS ideal for breathing new life into computers that Microsoft unfortunately left behind.

The default apps are exactly what most people need: Chrome 134.0 for browsing, Thunderbird 128.8.1 for email, LibreOffice 25.2.1.2 for productivity, VLC 3.0.20 for media playback, and GIMP 2.10.36 for image editing. It’s a complete setup out of the box, and unlike Windows 11, you won’t be nagged to sign into a Microsoft account just to use it.

The interface is clean and simple. Linux Lite 7.4 uses the Materia window theme, Papirus icons, and Roboto Regular font. It feels modern without being flashy, which helps it run smooth even on older machines.

UEFI support is here too, but sadly, there’s a big catch. Secure Boot can be a bit of a hassle. The Linux Lite team suggests turning it off for a smoother experience. Honestly, that’s good advice unless you like troubleshooting for no reason.

Not sure if your PC uses UEFI or legacy BIOS? Just hit the Windows key, type “msinfo32,” open the System Information app, and look for the BIOS Mode field. If it says UEFI, you’ve got it. If not, you’re on legacy firmware.

Look, Linux Lite 7.4 isn’t trying to be flashy. It’s built for folks who want to get things done without the bloat and nonsense that often comes with other operating systems. If Windows 11 feels heavy or intrusive, this is a much simpler, cleaner alternative -- especially for beginners or users with limited hardware.

You can grab a Linux Lite 7.4 ISO right now from the official site here. If you do install it, be sure to tell us how it goes in the comments below.

Image Credit: feedough / depositphotos

