Redtiger F17 Elite dash cam with 4K Sony camera and Wi-Fi 6 is a smart way to protect yourself on the road

Let’s be honest, folks -- when it comes to driving these days, you can never be too careful. Between reckless drivers and the growing number of scammers who try to cause accidents on purpose just to cash in on insurance payouts, having a solid dash cam is more of a necessity than a luxury.

That’s where the new Redtiger F17 Elite dash cam comes in. This isn’t some cheap, grainy camera that barely shows what’s happening. No, this is a full-blown video system with three high-quality Sony cameras, full-color night vision, and fast wireless transfer thanks to Wi-Fi 6.

The F17 Elite is built to record just about everything happening around your car. It includes three cameras: a 4K Sony IMX678 sensor for the front, a 1080P Sony IMX307 camera for inside the cabin, and a 2.5K Sony IMX675 sensor for the rear. This gives you full coverage from the front bumper to the back seat.

Footage from all three cameras is displayed on a three-inch IPS touchscreen, where you can easily switch views or activate a split-screen mode. That way, you can monitor your surroundings without fumbling through menus. Redtiger has also added HDR imaging and intelligent color correction, so license plates stay visible even in direct sunlight or blinding headlights.

Nighttime performance is especially impressive. The F17 Elite uses smart imaging software to preserve color and detail even in extremely low-light situations. So if someone tries anything shady under the cover of darkness, you’ll have the proof.

One thing that truly sets this dash cam apart is how fast it can move footage off the device. Thanks to Wi-Fi 6, the F17 Elite offers upload speeds up to 30 megabits per second. That’s more than enough to quickly send a video to your phone or back it up to the cloud. It also helps with in-app control and playback, making the experience feel smooth and responsive.

For folks who spend a lot of time on the road (whether that’s Uber drivers, parents running errands, or vloggers documenting road trips), this camera could prove to be a wise investment. If someone rear-ends you and blames you, or worse, tries to scam you by slamming on their brakes, the footage could be the difference between getting scammed and walking away clean.

The dash cam comes with everything you need to get started, including mounting tools, power cables, and even clips for cable management. You can manage all your recordings and settings through the Redtiger app, which works on both Android and iOS.

The Redtiger F17 Elite dash cam can be pre-ordered here now from Redtiger’s website for $359.99. For anyone who takes driving seriously or just wants an extra layer of protection, purchasing this thing makes a lot of sense.