Ubuntu Linux 25.10 will be called Quizzical Quokka and yes that is really the name

Ubuntu 25.10 finally has a name, and it’s one that will probably leave you scratching your head. Canonical has decided to call the upcoming Linux-based operating system “Quizzical Quokka.” That’s not a joke. The announcement was made in a tweet from the official Ubuntu account, which you can see here.

The tradition of using animal-themed alliteration for Ubuntu releases is nothing new, but “Quizzical Quokka” might be one of the oddest yet. A quokka, in case you’re not familiar, is a small, marsupial from Australia -- I had to look it up. But what exactly makes Ubuntu “quizzical” this time around? That part hasn’t been explained.

While Canonical hasn’t shared much about what will actually be included in 25.10, the name certainly sparks curiosity -- maybe that’s the point. Who knows. It could be that Canonical is just having fun, or maybe there’s something truly puzzling coming in this release. Either way, it should get folks in the Linux world talking, which is probably mission accomplished.

Ubuntu 25.10 is expected to drop in October 2025, following Ubuntu 25.04 Plucky Puffin. As usual, it will be completely free to download and use.

