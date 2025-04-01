WhatsApp now lets you add music to your Status update

WhatsApp is primarily about keeping in touch with people, be that friends, family, colleagues, businesses or some other group. But there is also the option to update your Status to indicate what you’re up to, how you’re feeling, or any other number of creative possibilities.

Now WhatsApp has opened up a new option -- adding music to Status updates. This gives you the option of complementing a photo or video Status with a backing track, and WhatsApp says it has millions of songs that you can use.

Rolling out gradually, the music option for your WhatsApp Status will advertise its availability through a music icon when you’re creating a Status. If you have concerns about what could be inferred from your choice of Status music, WhatsApp stresses that privacy is paramount:

Your Status is end-to-end encrypted so WhatsApp can't see what you share, and we don’t know which songs you add to your Status.

Describing the new feature, the company says:

When creating a Status, you’ll now see a music note icon at the top of your screen. Tap it, and you’ll unlock a library of songs to pick from -- whether it’s today’s top hits, something new, or the earworm that’s stuck in your head. Choose the exact part of the song that fits your moment -- up to 15 seconds for a photo and up to 60 seconds for a video.

If you don’t see the option immediately, you should not have to wait too long; WhatsApp says the global rollout will be complete in a few weeks.