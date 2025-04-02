AI-driven video is ushering in a new era of collaboration

The shift to hybrid and remote jobs continues to redefine the modern workplace. For the past several years, video conferencing has made global collaboration possible, breaking down barriers that once made a fully remote workforce seem like a far reality. And while this technology will continue to be a core component of day-to-day business, it has only scratched the surface of how video can support increasingly dispersed teams.

In fact, it actually may no longer be enough to sustain remote environments. As workers and employers continue to clash around return to office (RTO) mandates and employee engagement reaches a record low, it’s clear that we need a new approach.

The power of video

As humans, we depend on the nuances of face-to-face interactions. Being able to read body language and pick up on subtle cues are key to communicating clearly and connecting on a more personal level. While some advocating for RTO believe working in person is the only real solution to this challenge, remote environments are not entirely to blame. In today’s increasingly digital and distributed world, teams need video tools that go beyond enabling collaboration, but transcend geographical limitations to foster genuine connection and knowledge-sharing.

Since people retain 95 percent of a message through video compared to just 10 percent through text, its benefits should extend far beyond a single function of work, yet it remains underutilized in many areas today. Video learning is an up and coming medium for collaboration that can address everything from employee engagement and training to knowledge accessibility and productivity -- regardless of where a team resides.

Breaking Down Barriers to Adoption

This begs the question: if video is such a powerful medium, why has its use in the workplace been so limited to date? Access to high-quality video capabilities have traditionally been reserved for larger companies or those with the resources to invest in production talent. High-quality video, required long timelines, high production costs, and the need for skilled professionals to handle filming, editing, and post-production maintenance. For most businesses, this posed a major problem. Even larger organizations found that scaling video content to match the pace of workplace demands was a constant struggle that they could no longer keep up with.

However, recent technological advances have largely leveled the playing field. AI video generators are now an indispensable tool for those looking to embrace video beyond simple conferencing abilities. These generators can simplify the entire video creation process from start to finish by automating tasks, providing ready-to-use temples, and simplifying customization to ensure that all content remains on brand. The beauty of video truly lies in its versatility and AI has unlocked opportunities for organizations of all sizes to redefine engagement, learning and productivity in the workplace.

On-Demand Video in Action

AI-driven video platforms are improving workplace collaboration and engagement in a number of ways:

AI-video training programs with live video sessions, recorded tutorials, and interactive quizzes offer a more immersive training experience that caters to different learning styles and cultural backgrounds.

Employee Onboarding: An employee's onboarding can make or break their experience with a company and capability to perform their job. By providing videos that make hires feel welcome and get them up to speed quickly on onboarding materials, they can hit the ground running. In addition, video can be used to give virtual office tours and meet global talent without having to travel.

Easy Knowledge Access: Workers spend on average one day per work week searching for information. Video enables on-demand learning, allowing employees to access training and information anytime, anywhere. AI makes it easy to find and instantly view relevant conversations with a simple search through transcribing words spoken and shown on-screen, so even the smallest detail can be found.

Accessibility for All: Today's organizations must cater to different learning styles, native languages, and even demand for nontraditional and flexible work schedules preferred by Gen Z and Millennials. By creating video content that can be easily accessed when it's convenient for the workforce and in the form that's most accessible to each individual person, companies can boost engagement and productivity.

Building an AI-Centric Culture

While AI has made on-demand video a reality for many, organizations still hesitate to embrace it. In fact, over half of workers still have doubts about using AI in the workplace. While some concerns include potential technical difficulties and employee reluctance to learn new solutions, the benefits far outweigh any potential learning curve. Managers and business leaders must prioritize building an AI-centric culture where employees understand the tools that are being integrated into their roles, and the positive impact that it will provide for them.

This is why choosing the right solution to set a business up for success from the start cannot be understated. A video solution should be simple-to-use, and perhaps most importantly, include strong security features to address any concerns around data security and privacy. In addition, a video solution that easily integrates with existing tools and workflows in an organization can help to reduce any potential learning curves and will be less abrupt change-adverse employees.

The modern workplace is quickly changing -- both from a culture and technological perspective. As companies continue to grapple with balancing remote work and efficiency, AI-driven video creation is becoming an essential tool. The right approach can enhance collaboration and engagement, making video a more integral part of workplace communication.

Image Credit: pressmaster/depositphotos

Brandon Nastoupil is COO at Panopto.