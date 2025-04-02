Celebrate Donald Trump’s Liberation Day by finally ditching Windows 11 for Linux

Today (April 2, 2025) has been declared “Liberation Day” by President Donald Trump. This makeshift holiday will apparently mark a rebirth for the USA by celebrating new tariffs. Whether you think this a brilliant move or simply political foolishness, you must admit there’s something to be said about the idea of breaking free from bloated systems. And no, I’m not just talking about foreign trade deals -- I’m talking about your operating system too!

If you’re still using Windows 11 in 2025, you must ask yourself, why the heck is that? Why punish yourself by dealing with unpredictable updates, AI features nobody asked for, and Microsoft collecting your data? I am happy to say there’s a much better way -- you should celebrate Liberation Day by declaring your independence from Windows with Linux.

ALSO READ: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.9.1

Look, this isn’t the frustrating Linux from 20 years ago. The Linux distributions nowadays are far more user friendly. In fact, distros such as Linux Mint, Ubuntu, Fedora, and Linux Lite, are incredibly easy to install and use. Quite frankly, once you begin using Linux, you’ll start wondering why you ever settled for the limiting Windows in the first place.

Switching to Linux is not just about the OS -- it’s about the whole damn ecosystem. Instead of Microsoft Office, try LibreOffice -- it’s free, fast, and works with all the usual file formats. Need an Adobe Photoshop alternative? GIMP can handle most of what you need for image editing. Hell, some people think GIMP is actually superior.

ALSO READ: Forget Windows 11 and try AerynOS instead -- this new Linux distro just got a fresh ISO and powerful updates

For video editing, Openshot is a wonderful choice. Meanwhile, Thunderbird is a fabulous alternative to Outlook. And for creativity software, there are tools like Audacity for audio editing and Blender for 3D modeling and animation.

Despite what you may think, this isn’t about being anti-Microsoft; it’s about options and reclaiming control. That’s because when you use Linux and open source software, you’re no longer just a user, you’re a participant. You get to decide how your own computer works -- what a concept!

ALSO READ: Forget Windows 11 -- ReactOS, the Microsoft-free Windows operating system, just got a massive update! Download it now

If you are scared to try Linux, don’t be. You can take it for a spin without committing to anything. Simply download one of the many great distros, put it on a flash drive, and boot into a live session. You can even choose to dual boot Linux and Windows. You are in charge here.

So yeah, April 2 might be Trump’s so-called Liberation Day, but the pseudo-holiday doesn’t have to only be about tariffs and the president’s ego. It can also be about you ditching closed-source ideology and liberating your PC with glorious Linux. And hey, while you’re at it, try out a bunch of free open source apps too.