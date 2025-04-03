AI won't replace low-code/no-code tools

No Comments

According to a new study, 76 percent of tech leaders say that AI will make their existing low-code/no-code tools more efficient instead of replacing them altogether.

The survey from App Builder, with third-party research firm Dynata, finds use of low-code and no-code tools have steadily increased over the past decade and become an integral piece of how 95 percent of teams now build scalable applications.

"Companies' use of low-code and no-code tools have steadily increased over the past decade -- and today these solutions are critical to how developers, designers, CIOs and others build scalable applications and effective development processes. Now, as AI converges with low-code and no-code, we'll see an entirely new paradigm emerge that will change how apps are built, who can build them and how fast it can happen," says Jason Beres, SVP of developer tools at Infragistics, the company behind App Builder.

Reasons cited for using these tools include improving developer productivity (37 percent) which remains the top motive. But, other reasons have grown in importance since initial implementation of the tools, including allowing developers to focus on more strategic work (25 percent compared to 22 percent initially), increasing end-user satisfaction (20 percent now vs 17 percent) and decreasing manual errors (19 percent now vs 15 percent).

Time savings thanks to low-code and no-code solutions are reported by 98 percent of tech leaders -- with nearly 78 percent saving up to 50 percent of development time. 62 percent of companies also say they've reduced software development costs with the tools.

Beres adds, "It's clear low-code and no-code tools are here to stay. As companies incorporate AI and other new technologies into low-code and no-code development, tech leaders must not only leverage the benefits of automating more app development processes faster, improving collaboration and increasing productivity, but ensure their organizations and development teams continue to evolve and upskill with their technology."

The full 2025 Trends in App Development report is available from the App Builder site.

Image credit: Kseniia Kolesnikova/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

AI won't replace low-code/no-code tools

FreePDF 2025 provides basic PDF editing tools for no cost, adds tab support and multi-page viewing options

Microsoft makes time-saving hotpatching update method available to Windows 11 Enterprise users

Cyberattacks on utilities pose risk to public safety

Lexar unveils 1TB PLAY PRO microSD Express card as Nintendo Switch 2 pricing and release date are revealed

Windows 11 finally gets a proper Start menu with this Quantum upgrade -- install it now

Nintendo Switch 2 launches June 5 with magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers and mouse support

Most Commented Stories

Windows 25 solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

66 Comments

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

48 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- ReactOS, the Microsoft-free Windows operating system, just got a massive update! Download it now

19 Comments

Windows 20 is the upgrade Windows 11 should have been -- download it now

16 Comments

Microsoft is ready to create more annoyance by rolling out OneDrive ads to Office users

14 Comments

Forget Google Chrome and Firefox, LibreWolf is the privacy focused browser you've been looking for

13 Comments

Forget Windows 11 and try AerynOS instead -- this new Linux distro just got a fresh ISO and powerful updates

12 Comments

Elon Musk merges xAI with X to distract from Twitter debt disaster and Donald Trump backlash

9 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.