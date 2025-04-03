AI won't replace low-code/no-code tools

According to a new study, 76 percent of tech leaders say that AI will make their existing low-code/no-code tools more efficient instead of replacing them altogether.

The survey from App Builder, with third-party research firm Dynata, finds use of low-code and no-code tools have steadily increased over the past decade and become an integral piece of how 95 percent of teams now build scalable applications.

"Companies' use of low-code and no-code tools have steadily increased over the past decade -- and today these solutions are critical to how developers, designers, CIOs and others build scalable applications and effective development processes. Now, as AI converges with low-code and no-code, we'll see an entirely new paradigm emerge that will change how apps are built, who can build them and how fast it can happen," says Jason Beres, SVP of developer tools at Infragistics, the company behind App Builder.

Reasons cited for using these tools include improving developer productivity (37 percent) which remains the top motive. But, other reasons have grown in importance since initial implementation of the tools, including allowing developers to focus on more strategic work (25 percent compared to 22 percent initially), increasing end-user satisfaction (20 percent now vs 17 percent) and decreasing manual errors (19 percent now vs 15 percent).

Time savings thanks to low-code and no-code solutions are reported by 98 percent of tech leaders -- with nearly 78 percent saving up to 50 percent of development time. 62 percent of companies also say they've reduced software development costs with the tools.

Beres adds, "It's clear low-code and no-code tools are here to stay. As companies incorporate AI and other new technologies into low-code and no-code development, tech leaders must not only leverage the benefits of automating more app development processes faster, improving collaboration and increasing productivity, but ensure their organizations and development teams continue to evolve and upskill with their technology."

The full 2025 Trends in App Development report is available from the App Builder site.

Image credit: Kseniia Kolesnikova/Dreamstime.com