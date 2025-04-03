FreePDF 2025 provides basic PDF editing tools for no cost, adds tab support and multi-page viewing options

No Comments

German software developer SoftMaker GmbH has released FreePDF 2025, a free PDF editor for Windows PCs. It’s a cut-down version of SoftMaker’s commercial FlexiPDF editing tool that contains a subset of the basic editing features found in the developer’s $100 product.

FreePDF 2025 unveils improvements first seen in FlexiPDF late last year, including support for multiple documents through tabs, an improved dark mode setting and a new multi-page overview.

The application, which sports a modern ribbon-based user interface, does everything you’d expect of a free PDF tool, starting with the ability to view, annotate and print PDFs. The built-in PDF printer driver allows you to output any document in PDF format for sharing with others simply by ‘printing’ a single-layer, image-based PDF using the FlexiPDF printer driver.

These single-layer PDFs look identical to the original document but contain no editable text or image elements you can manipulate like a word processor or desktop publishing tool. That kind of functionality remains the preserve of FreePDF’s bigger brother, the $100 FlexiPDF 2025.

This restriction aside, FreePDF still offers plenty of editing tools for most people’s needs. There are simple page-level tools, allowing you to rotate, resize, reorder, replace, extract and delete pages from a document. You can also insert other documents as additional pages from a variety of formats. PDFs can also be compressed for sharing by scaling down embedded images to reduce their file size.

Where existing PDFs contain multi-layered elements such as text boxes or images, FreePDF does allow you to select those boxes to resize or delete them; you can also insert new text boxes and images to place on the page too. However, while you can select and copy existing text to the clipboard, you can’t edit it directly (again, another restriction lifted in FlexiPDF).

When it comes to labeling or annotating your documents, you have a range of shapes for drawing over the PDF, plus a selection of notes for adding comments and stamps for quickly labeling pages or elements with semi-translucent messages like ‘Final’, ‘Approved’ or ‘Top Secret’.

Version 2025’s big feature is support for tabs, allowing users to open multiple PDF files at once and move between them quickly and easily. The app’s dark mode has also been improved for nighttime use, while new display options make it possible to view pages from the same document side-by-side.

FreePDF 2025 is available now as a freeware download for PCs running Windows 7 or later. Users must register the application on first use to receive a free license code by email.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

FreePDF 2025 provides basic PDF editing tools for no cost, adds tab support and multi-page viewing options

Microsoft makes time-saving hotpatching update method available to Windows 11 Enterprise users

Cyberattacks on utilities pose risk to public safety

Lexar unveils 1TB PLAY PRO microSD Express card as Nintendo Switch 2 pricing and release date are revealed

Windows 11 finally gets a proper Start menu with this Quantum upgrade -- install it now

Nintendo Switch 2 launches June 5 with magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers and mouse support

The rise of the 'gray bots' targeting websites for data

Most Commented Stories

Windows 25 solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

66 Comments

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

48 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- ReactOS, the Microsoft-free Windows operating system, just got a massive update! Download it now

19 Comments

Windows 20 is the upgrade Windows 11 should have been -- download it now

16 Comments

Microsoft is ready to create more annoyance by rolling out OneDrive ads to Office users

14 Comments

Forget Google Chrome and Firefox, LibreWolf is the privacy focused browser you've been looking for

13 Comments

Forget Windows 11 and try AerynOS instead -- this new Linux distro just got a fresh ISO and powerful updates

12 Comments

Elon Musk merges xAI with X to distract from Twitter debt disaster and Donald Trump backlash

9 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.