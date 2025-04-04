AI is now better that humans at phishing

No Comments

A new report from AI training company Hoxhunt reveals that AI agents can successfully create more effective simulated mass phishing campaigns than elite human red teams can.

Hoxhunt has been tracking the effectiveness of AI phishing since 2023 when AI was 31 percent less effective than humans. By November 2024, AI was 10 percent less effective than humans via development of Hoxhunt's AI spear phishing agent. As of March 2025 though AI is now 24 percent more effective than human red teams.

"For the first time, AI has outperformed our elite human red teams in phishing simulations. The big bad AI wolf is knocking at the door and he's irrefutably better at getting in. He's huffing and puffing, but too many organizations are still building their human defenses out of straw. We need to immediately adopt the right AI platforms to build houses out of brick," says Pyry Åvist, CTO and co-founder of Hoxhunt.

In 2023, human red teams outperformed AI with a failure rate of 4.2 percent for humans compared to 2.9 percent for AI. However, it seems that large language models have tipped the balance in AI's favor and between 2023 and 2025 AI's phishing performance relative to elite human red teams has improved by 55 percent.

The research used Hoxhunt's own AI spear phishing agent, codenamed JKR -- short for joker. This was designed to perform two tasks, firstly it was given user-specific context (role, country, etc.) and was asked to create a novel phishing attack that maximized the likelihood of the user clicking the phishing link. In the second the AI was also tasked with improving an existing human-created phishing attack, making it more effective.

Mika Aalto, co-founder and CEO of Hoxhunt stresses the need for proactive defenses, "When the first computer viruses emerged and rapidly spread in the 1980s, they shocked many people because no one had imagined the computer could be a weapon. But that moment gave rise to early cybersecurity -- firewalls, antivirus, intrusion detection, and so on. Today, we're at a similar crossroads with AI. Just like we built the immune system for computers back then, now we need to build one for people and the digital environment -- powered by AI, rooted in behavior, and ready for what comes next."

You can see the full report on the Hoxhunt site.

Image credit: dampoint/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

AI is now better that humans at phishing

What last year's biggest data breaches have taught us about authentication [Q&A]

Microsoft is giving the Windows 11 Start menu a major overhaul -- and you’re going to love it!

Microsoft is finally letting you change the size of taskbar icons in Windows 11

Mozilla to simplify Firefox extension installs with new data privacy system

Visa turns to AI to help cut fraud

AI won't replace low-code/no-code tools

Most Commented Stories

Windows 25 solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

66 Comments

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

48 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- ReactOS, the Microsoft-free Windows operating system, just got a massive update! Download it now

19 Comments

Windows 20 is the upgrade Windows 11 should have been -- download it now

16 Comments

Microsoft is ready to create more annoyance by rolling out OneDrive ads to Office users

14 Comments

Forget Google Chrome and Firefox, LibreWolf is the privacy focused browser you've been looking for

13 Comments

Forget Windows 11 and try AerynOS instead -- this new Linux distro just got a fresh ISO and powerful updates

12 Comments

Windows 11 finally gets a proper Start menu with this Quantum upgrade -- install it now

12 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.