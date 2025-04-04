Microsoft is finally letting you change the size of taskbar icons in Windows 11

There are many complaints that can be levelled against Windows 11, but a very common one is the number of customization options that Microsoft has removed. Frequent subjects of these complaints are the taskbar and Start menu, and changes are finally being introduced that gives user greater control over the look and feel of both.

If you’ve ever balked at the size of icons in the taskbar, you’ll be pleased to hear that you will be able to make them smaller. As ever, it is Windows Insiders who get first dibs on this option, but it’s already being made available to the Beta Channel, so it is likely everyone will get it soon. Here’s what you need to know.

Microsoft is referring to the change as icon scaling -- for reasons that will become clear. While some have suggested that the change is inspired by the look of the dock in macOS, don’t let this get you excited about the possibility of icons that grow when you hover over them. This is Microsoft, after all -- you’ll have functionality rather than beauty and be happy with it.

Writing about the change in a blog post, Microsoft says:

We are starting to roll out taskbar icon scaling to Windows Insiders -- an improvement to the Windows taskbar that ensures that you have quick access to more of your favorite apps, even when your taskbar is full. With taskbar icon scaling, when your taskbar starts to get crowded with pinned or open apps, the icons will automatically scale down to a smaller size. This means you can keep more apps visible and accessible without the need to dive into a secondary menu. It’s all about making your workflow smoother and more efficient.

Interestingly, users are being give more than just a binary choice between large and small icons -- there is a dynamic option too. There are three options to choose from in the new settings:

When taskbar is full: By default, taskbar icons will automatically turn smaller when the taskbar is full. This helps you maintain access to more apps without any extra effort.

By default, taskbar icons will automatically turn smaller when the taskbar is full. This helps you maintain access to more apps without any extra effort. Never: For users who prefer their icons to remain the same size as before, regardless of how many apps are open, there’s an option to prevent the icons from scaling down.

For users who prefer their icons to remain the same size as before, regardless of how many apps are open, there’s an option to prevent the icons from scaling down. Always: If you love the look of smaller icons and want them to stay that way all the time, you can set your taskbar icons to always be small.

The setting can be found under “Taskbar behaviors” in Taskbar settings.