The intersection of wellness and technology: How AI is revolutionizing personalized health

Today’s patients expect medical care with a level of efficiency, accuracy, and convenience than ever before. Unfortunately, in a world where medical professionals are overworked and there is a significant shortage in the availability of labor in the healthcare industry, achieving this is easier said than done, which is why many medical professionals have turned to tools like artificial intelligence to boost their efficiency.

In the medical industry, AI has already been used by medical researchers for years, helping them with their experiments and research. However, innovators throughout the health and wellness industry -- including doctors and leaders of supplement companies -- are beginning to find ways to leverage the power of AI to make their operations more efficient and effective.

Artificial intelligence has several capabilities that lend themselves to the technology’s use as a powerful tool for medical professionals. Some of AI’s capabilities that may prove helpful for those in the health and wellness space include:

Data analysis: One of the most popular advantages of artificial intelligence technology is its ability to analyze data at a level far beyond what humans are capable of. AI models can analyze vast data sets near-instantaneously, providing insights that could be life-saving in healthcare.

Predictive analytics: AI can power predictive analytics by running simulations of specific circumstances to anticipate potential outcomes. In the healthcare field, predictive analytics can help medical professionals determine things like a patient’s risk for developing a disease or having an adverse reaction to a particular drug or supplement.

Natural language processing: Many healthcare providers have also found a use for natural language processing, the same capability that powers consumer-level artificial intelligence tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Medical professionals can use natural language processing to automate menial tasks like paperwork or to create a chatbot that answers simple patient questions.

How the health and wellness industry is leveraging AI

One common way artificial intelligence technology is used in the medical industry is as a marketing tool for pharmaceutical and wellness companies. Leaders of these businesses can use generative AI tools for many purposes, including generating product descriptions, proofreading, creating video scripts, and brainstorming marketing ideas. By using AI for these purposes, health and wellness leaders can free up their time to focus on what matters most: developing the drugs and supplements that are changing lives.

However, this powerful technology can also be used as part of that process, as it has become an indispensable tool for researchers. AI can identify compounds that could be effective as a drug or supplement to treat certain conditions and identify potential interactions that these compounds could have with other common medicines or substances. This can accelerate the process of drug discovery drastically, giving researchers more pathways to explore in their search to find powerful new treatments.

How AI is powering personalized medicine

Perhaps the most exciting use case for artificial intelligence technology in the healthcare sector is the development of personalized medicine. Because AI models can help medical professionals analyze patient data much more efficiently and accurately, they can provide patients with better, more personalized care tailored to their specific needs and conditions. This phenomenon -- also known as precision medicine -- is still in its infancy, but AI has shown the potential to expedite this innovation’s widespread ability and adoption.

For example, artificial intelligence technology can be instrumental in earlier disease identification and diagnosis by being trained to analyze medical images such as X-rays and MRIs to identify abnormalities. In some cases, the AI may be able to identify subtle and/or early signs that the typical human eye may not even be able to recognize. This allows doctors to diagnose conditions and start treatment earlier, which can be life-saving.

AI can also help medical and wellness professionals conduct personalized risk assessments for their patients or customers by analyzing medical records, genetic information, and lifestyle habits to determine what conditions a patient may be at risk of developing. This information can then be used to identify high-risk individuals and suggest preventative measures and interventions to keep these conditions from progressing or adversely affecting their health.

Finally, health and wellness professionals can use artificial intelligence to develop bespoke therapies targeted to an individual’s unique condition and diagnosis. Using the patient’s specific disease characteristics and genetic makeup, AI models can determine what drugs or supplements may be most appropriate to treat their condition and minimize potential adverse effects. The result, ideally, is a treatment plan that yields better patient results than the “one-size-fits-all” approach that is the status quo of the medical industry.

Indeed, with the help of artificial intelligence, those in the health and wellness industry can make their work more efficient while also providing better results for their patients. From automating mundane tasks like marketing to opening the door for personalized medical solutions, AI will revolutionize how providers deliver care to their patients.

Image Credit: BiancoBlue / Dreamstime.com

Uladzimir Seuruk is the visionary Founder and CEO of Cata-kor, a pioneering health and wellness company dedicated to advancing NAD+ supplements and anti-aging solutions backed by cutting-edge scientific research. With a deep passion for longevity and cellular health, Uladzimir has positioned Cata-Kor as a leader in the wellness industry, offering innovative products that promote healthy aging and improve overall vitality.