Microsoft makes a browser-based, AI-generated version of Quake II to promote Copilot -- play it now!

Continually seeking new ways to make Copilot seem appealing, Microsoft has turned to retro gaming as a lure. The company has released a browser-based version of Quake II to serve as a Copilot Gaming Experiences demonstration of AI capabilities.

Microsoft has married its own Research lab’s MuseWorld and Human Action Model (WHAM) to show some of the different powers of generative AI. The company says that “by generating gameplay in real time, the underlying Muse shows how classic games like Quake II can be reimagined through modern AI techniques”. But what will matter to most people is that it is available to try out now, for free.

This is not a complete game. The team behind the project used a level of Quake II to train the AI model. It is a demonstration of what it currently possible, it is not the end of the story -- Microsoft describes it as “a glimpse into next-generation AI gaming experiences”.

When playing, it is important to remember that “Copilot Gaming Experiences dynamically generates game visuals and responds to player inputs in real time, simulating interactive gameplay without relying on traditional game engines”.

Microsoft says of the Quake II demo:

In this real-time tech demo, Copilot dynamically generates gameplay sequences inspired by the classic game Quake II. Every input you make triggers the next AI-generated moment in the game, almost as if you were playing the original Quake II running on a traditional game engine. Enjoy the experience, share your thoughts, and help shape the future of AI-powered gameplay experiences.

So, keyboards at the ready! You can try out Quake in your browser as a “Copilot Gaming Experience” here.