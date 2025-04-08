HPE launches new virtual private cloud solution

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is launching an expansion of its HPE Aruba Networking Central AI-powered network management solution, including a virtual private cloud environment.

This is aimed at customers who want the agility of cloud but with specific data security, data control or regulatory requirements, and an on-premises option that can operate while being disconnected from the cloud.

"Organizations are increasingly prioritizing data sovereignty, requiring regional and local presence for mission-critical IT solutions. With these innovations, HPE now uniquely addresses the most pressing enterprise challenges for corporate, nonprofit, and government entities with unprecedented network management deployment flexibility," says Phil Mottram, EVP and general manager of HPE Aruba Networking. "Combined with our continued innovation across AI, security and connectivity, HPE Aruba Networking Central continues to offer the most powerful and versatile network management application on the market, helping organizations meet their security, privacy and control requirements."

There's also an Aruba Networking Central On-Premises for Government version that provides a new deployment option, which includes FIPS 140-2 certified server hardware to meet related government security requirements. This comprehensive network management solution boosts enterprise efficiency for emerging use cases such as AI data capture, training, and inferencing, which require greater control via air-gapped on-premises and cloud-based VPC options.

Other innovations include an always-on, automated network AIOps capability that continuously monitors critical wired and wireless network operations to optimize network operations and detect performance issues. A fabric of AI assistants acts as network architects, monitoring and gathering data, providing diagnostics and recommendations to extend existing capacity and performance, close security gaps, and identify configuration errors before they impact network operations.

You can read more on the HPE blog.

Image credit: BiancoBlue/depositphotos.com