IBM brings new AI capabilities to the mainframe

IBM has announced what it's calling its most advanced mainframe to date, with major new AI capabilities.

Powered by a new IBM Telum II processor, the IBM z17 expands the system’s capabilities beyond transactional AI capabilities, enabling the platform to take on new workloads.

The z17 enables businesses to drive innovation and do more, including the ability to process 50 percent more AI inference operations per day than the previous z16.

Designed with the direct input of more than 100 clients and in close collaboration with IBM's research and software teams, the new system introduces multi-model AI capabilities, new security features to protect data, and tools that leverage AI for improving system usability and management.

Features include a second-generation on-chip AI accelerator built into the IBM Telum II processor. The Spyre Accelerator is an add-on option and is expected to be available starting in Q4 2025, this can bring generative AI capabilities to the mainframe including running Large Language Models (LLMs) and assistants securely.

"The industry is quickly learning that AI will only be as valuable as the infrastructure it runs on," says Ross Mauri, general manager of IBM Z and LinuxONE at IBM. "With z17, we’re bringing AI to the core of the enterprise with the software, processing power, and storage to make AI operational quickly. Additionally, organizations can put their vast, untapped stores of enterprise data to work with AI in a secured, cost-effective way."

IBM also previewed z/OS 3.2, the next version of its flagship operating system for IBM Z systems, planned for release in the third quarter of 2025. z/OS 3.2 is designed to support hardware-accelerated AI capabilities across the system and operational AI insights for system management capabilities. Additionally, z/OS 3.2 will provide support for modern data access methods, NoSQL databases, and hybrid cloud data processing. These new capabilities will help AI software tap into a broader set of untapped enterprise data and derive predictive business insights.

You can find out more on the IBM site.

Image credit: IBM