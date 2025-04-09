The devices that are exposing enterprises to risk

No Comments

The enterprise device landscape is becoming much more complex and more dangerous, with the average device risk per industry increasing by 15 percent year-on-year.

A new report from Forescout highlights that network-connected devices, from traditional IT operating systems to specialized healthcare systems and OT machinery, are exposing organizations to damaging threats such as ransomware attacks and data exfiltration.

The industries facing the greatest risks are retail companies followed by financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing.

The report shows that 50 percent of devices with the most critical vulnerabilities are routers. VoIP systems, IP cameras and UPS devices also appear on the risky list.

Special purpose operating systems including embedded firmware also represent a significant challenge for security teams. Tracking and managing these systems is a major visibility issue for organizations. Special purpose OSes are prevalent in healthcare (16 percent), government (14 percent) and manufacturing (12 percent), but now outnumber mobile OSes across all industries.

To help businesses combat the issue Forescout is launching eyeScope, a cloud visibility and monitoring solution that provides network, security and incident response teams with a consolidated, up-to-date view of their device landscape with classification, connection, and compliance context. 

"Being able to protect an enterprise from cyberattacks starts with understanding what devices and exposure you have in your network. Our research shows that many mid-sized and large enterprises still have blind spots and rely on a mix of third-party solutions that don’t give a complete, consolidated asset inventory," says Barry Mainz, CEO of Forescout. "Forescout eyeScope is the first step an enterprise needs to take so that they can gain comprehensive visibility into all of their devices and take the necessary steps to prevent unauthorized applications, or peripheral devices are negatively impacting their security posture."

The full report is available from the Forescout site.

Image credit: Matthew Trommer/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

First quarter of 2025 sees record numbers of ransomware attacks

Immutable backup storage is the best defense against ransomware

The devices that are exposing enterprises to risk

Is AI adoption the next great risk to data resilience?

Could cyberattacks leave Europe in the dark?

How AI-enhanced cyberattacks are redefining the modern threat landscape [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Windows 25 solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

66 Comments

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

48 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- ReactOS, the Microsoft-free Windows operating system, just got a massive update! Download it now

19 Comments

Windows 11 finally gets a proper Start menu with this Quantum upgrade -- install it now

15 Comments

Forget Windows 11 and try AerynOS instead -- this new Linux distro just got a fresh ISO and powerful updates

12 Comments

Elon Musk merges xAI with X to distract from Twitter debt disaster and Donald Trump backlash

9 Comments

Microsoft admits that a recent Windows update may have made your printer act erratically

9 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.9.1

9 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.