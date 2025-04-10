Number of ransomware victims increases 102 percent

No Comments
Ransomware Malware Cyber Attack

Ransomware attacks reached a historic high in the first quarter of this year, with 2,063 victims reported, a 102 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The report from GuidePoint Security also records a record high number of active threat groups, with 70 identified in Q1, reflecting a 55.5 percent year-on-year rise.

"This record-breaking quarter was no coincidence," says Grayson North, principal security consultant of the GuidePoint Research and Intelligence Team (GRIT). "We're tracking more active ransomware and extortion groups than ever before, with a noticeable rise in high-volume attacks from emerging players formed out of disrupted gangs, like LockBit and AlphV. The pressing question now is whether this surge represents a residual short-term spike or the beginning of a dark year for ransomware victims."

There has been a 75 percent increase in actively exploited flaws toocompared to the same period in 2024, with 12,333 vulnerabilities reported in Q1 alone.

See also:
First quarter of 2025 sees record numbers of ransomware attacks
Ransomware attacks surge despite payments being down
Most ransomware incidents start with compromised perimeter security
The manufacturing, retail, and technology industries have been most heavily impacted by ransomware in the first quarter of 2025. Notably, the non-profit sector has seen a dramatic surge in ransomware attacks, with incidents doubling quarter-on-quarter.

The United States has been the hardest hit region, with 59 percent of observed ransomware victims in Q1 2025 based there, the highest proportion seen to date.

"While historical trends suggest we could see a seasonal slowdown as we approach the summer, the threat landscape remains volatile," North adds. "A single large-scale exploit -- like those we've seen from Clop -- could once again shift the ecosystem's trajectory. The conditions for another record-breaking year are firmly in place. It’s now up to the defenders to change that narrative."

The full report is available on the GuidePoint site.

Image credit: AndreyPopov/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

PNY PRO Elite High Endurance microSD cards offer 15 years of nonstop video recording

Network-based malware detections increase 94 percent

Number of ransomware victims increases 102 percent

What is the inetpub folder that’s suddenly appeared on Windows 11 systems?

Whoops! Microsoft just broke Windows Hello with the latest Windows 11 update

WhatsApp shares details of a laundry list of new features and options for chatting and calling

Microsoft Windows 95 reboot chime and Minecraft soundtrack inducted into National Recording Registry

Most Commented Stories

Windows 25 solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

66 Comments

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

48 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- ReactOS, the Microsoft-free Windows operating system, just got a massive update! Download it now

19 Comments

Windows 11 finally gets a proper Start menu with this Quantum upgrade -- install it now

15 Comments

Forget Windows 11 and try AerynOS instead -- this new Linux distro just got a fresh ISO and powerful updates

12 Comments

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

10 Comments

Elon Musk merges xAI with X to distract from Twitter debt disaster and Donald Trump backlash

9 Comments

Microsoft admits that a recent Windows update may have made your printer act erratically

9 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.