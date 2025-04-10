Pixel 9a now available -- buy before Trump’s tariffs push the price higher

No Comments

Google’s Pixel 9a is officially available starting today, and if you’ve been waiting for a solid Android phone that won’t break the bank, now’s your chance. But with President Trump’s tariff policies bouncing between on and off like a light switch, you might want to buy sooner rather than later.

Priced at $499, the Pixel 9a brings a new design and meaningful upgrades to Google’s A-series. It features the brightest display ever in a Pixel A phone and comes in four colors: Iris, Peony, Porcelain, and Obsidian. Photography gets a boost too, thanks to a 48MP main camera paired with a 13MP ultrawide lens. You can read more about it here.

The Pixel 9a is available now here. With Trump’s unpredictable trade decisions already having real impacts, there’s a real chance this price won’t hold. If you’re thinking about buying, you may not want to wait.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Pixel 9a now available -- buy before Trump’s tariffs push the price higher

PNY PRO Elite High Endurance microSD cards offer 15 years of nonstop video recording

Network-based malware detections increase 94 percent

Number of ransomware victims increases 102 percent

What is the inetpub folder that’s suddenly appeared on Windows 11 systems?

Whoops! Microsoft just broke Windows Hello with the latest Windows 11 update

WhatsApp shares details of a laundry list of new features and options for chatting and calling

Most Commented Stories

Windows 25 solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

67 Comments

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

48 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- ReactOS, the Microsoft-free Windows operating system, just got a massive update! Download it now

19 Comments

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

17 Comments

Windows 11 finally gets a proper Start menu with this Quantum upgrade -- install it now

15 Comments

Forget Windows 11 and try AerynOS instead -- this new Linux distro just got a fresh ISO and powerful updates

12 Comments

Elon Musk merges xAI with X to distract from Twitter debt disaster and Donald Trump backlash

9 Comments

Microsoft admits that a recent Windows update may have made your printer act erratically

9 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.