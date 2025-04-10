Pixel 9a now available -- buy before Trump’s tariffs push the price higher

Google’s Pixel 9a is officially available starting today, and if you’ve been waiting for a solid Android phone that won’t break the bank, now’s your chance. But with President Trump’s tariff policies bouncing between on and off like a light switch, you might want to buy sooner rather than later.

Priced at $499, the Pixel 9a brings a new design and meaningful upgrades to Google’s A-series. It features the brightest display ever in a Pixel A phone and comes in four colors: Iris, Peony, Porcelain, and Obsidian. Photography gets a boost too, thanks to a 48MP main camera paired with a 13MP ultrawide lens. You can read more about it here.

The Pixel 9a is available now here. With Trump’s unpredictable trade decisions already having real impacts, there’s a real chance this price won’t hold. If you’re thinking about buying, you may not want to wait.

