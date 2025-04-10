PNY PRO Elite High Endurance microSD cards offer 15 years of nonstop video recording

PNY is targeting consumers who need serious reliability from their storage media. You see, the company just rolled out its new PRO Elite High Endurance microSD cards, and these things are designed for folks using dash cams, security cameras, body cams, and more.

Unlike regular microSD cards that can wear out over relatively quickly, these are designed for the long haul. The top-tier 512GB model is rated for up to 137,600 hours of Full HD recording. That’s more than 15 years of writing and rewriting video -- assuming you’re pushing it to the limit. Even the smaller capacities can handle thousands of hours of use.

PNY claims these cards are built to survive rough conditions. They’re resistant to water, magnets, shocks, and extreme temperatures. That makes them a solid fit for gear that gets mounted outside or travels in less-than-friendly environments. Whether you’re sticking one in a doorbell camera or a cop’s body cam, the card should hold up just fine.

These cards aren’t just reliable, they are respectably fast too. The PRO Elite High Endurance cards are rated Class 10, U3, and V30. Read speeds hit up to 100MB/s, and write speeds go up to 90MB/s. That’s fast enough for smooth Full HD and 4K video recording without dropped frames or buffering. They also carry an A2 rating, so you can run apps off the card in Android devices if needed.

Compatibility shouldn’t be an issue either. These are microSDXC cards using the UHS-I interface, so they’ll work in most modern devices. Sure, they’re aimed at surveillance and video recording, but you can toss one in a drone, phone, or tablet too. They’re just regular microSD cards underneath, built with durability in mind.

If you’re looking to pick one up, Amazon has them available here. The 64GB 3-pack runs $27.99, the 128GB 2-pack is $29.99, and a single 256GB card will cost $29.99. There’s also a 256GB 2-pack at $57.99, and the top-end 512GB card is priced at $59.99.

