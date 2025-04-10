PNY PRO Elite High Endurance microSD cards offer 15 years of nonstop video recording

No Comments

PNY is targeting consumers who need serious reliability from their storage media. You see, the company just rolled out its new PRO Elite High Endurance microSD cards, and these things are designed for folks using dash cams, security cameras, body cams, and more.

Unlike regular microSD cards that can wear out over relatively quickly, these are designed for the long haul. The top-tier 512GB model is rated for up to 137,600 hours of Full HD recording. That’s more than 15 years of writing and rewriting video -- assuming you’re pushing it to the limit. Even the smaller capacities can handle thousands of hours of use.

PNY claims these cards are built to survive rough conditions. They’re resistant to water, magnets, shocks, and extreme temperatures. That makes them a solid fit for gear that gets mounted outside or travels in less-than-friendly environments. Whether you’re sticking one in a doorbell camera or a cop’s body cam, the card should hold up just fine.

ALSO READ: Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

These cards aren’t just reliable, they are respectably fast too. The PRO Elite High Endurance cards are rated Class 10, U3, and V30. Read speeds hit up to 100MB/s, and write speeds go up to 90MB/s. That’s fast enough for smooth Full HD and 4K video recording without dropped frames or buffering. They also carry an A2 rating, so you can run apps off the card in Android devices if needed.

Compatibility shouldn’t be an issue either. These are microSDXC cards using the UHS-I interface, so they’ll work in most modern devices. Sure, they’re aimed at surveillance and video recording, but you can toss one in a drone, phone, or tablet too. They’re just regular microSD cards underneath, built with durability in mind.

If you’re looking to pick one up, Amazon has them available here. The 64GB 3-pack runs $27.99, the 128GB 2-pack is $29.99, and a single 256GB card will cost $29.99. There’s also a 256GB 2-pack at $57.99, and the top-end 512GB card is priced at $59.99.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

PNY PRO Elite High Endurance microSD cards offer 15 years of nonstop video recording

Network-based malware detections increase 94 percent

Number of ransomware victims increases 102 percent

What is the inetpub folder that’s suddenly appeared on Windows 11 systems?

Whoops! Microsoft just broke Windows Hello with the latest Windows 11 update

WhatsApp shares details of a laundry list of new features and options for chatting and calling

Microsoft Windows 95 reboot chime and Minecraft soundtrack inducted into National Recording Registry

Most Commented Stories

Windows 25 solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

66 Comments

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

48 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- ReactOS, the Microsoft-free Windows operating system, just got a massive update! Download it now

19 Comments

Windows 11 finally gets a proper Start menu with this Quantum upgrade -- install it now

15 Comments

Forget Windows 11 and try AerynOS instead -- this new Linux distro just got a fresh ISO and powerful updates

12 Comments

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

10 Comments

Elon Musk merges xAI with X to distract from Twitter debt disaster and Donald Trump backlash

9 Comments

Microsoft admits that a recent Windows update may have made your printer act erratically

9 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.