SparkyLinux 7.7 is the free Windows 11 alternative you didn’t know you needed

Are you tired of the constant updates, ads, and restrictions in Windows 11? Well, folks, you’re certainly not alone. Thankfully, SparkyLinux 7.7 “Orion Belt” just dropped, and this open source operating system might be the escape hatch you’ve been looking for. Built on Debian 12 “Bookworm,” this is exactly the kind of no-nonsense Linux distro that gives users freedom, speed, and stability without all the Microsoft bloat.

Unlike Windows 11, SparkyLinux doesn’t shove AI assistants in your face or lock you into a Microsoft account. Instead, it quietly gets the job done. Quite frankly, that’s what makes it a solid choice for folks who just want their computers to work.

The latest 7.7 update brings refreshed packages as of April 8, 2025. It includes kernel 6.1.129-LTS by default, though newer kernels like 6.14.1 and 6.12.22-LTS are just a repo away. ARM users aren’t left out either, getting version 6.12.20-LTS. Desktop environments are also up to date, with KDE Plasma 5.27.5, LXQt 1.2.0, Xfce 4.18, MATE 1.26, and Openbox 3.6.1 all available.

LibreOffice 7.4.7 is included, though the newer 25.2.2 version is available in the backports. Firefox ESR 128.9.0 and Thunderbird come preloaded, with newer builds like Firefox 137.0.1 in the Sparky repos. As you can see, it’s not about having the flashiest tools -- it’s about having options.

Sparky’s development team also fixed a bug in the CLI installer that used to crash if you picked a different desktop mid-install. That’s now patched, making installation a smoother ride no matter what setup you want.

What’s truly great here is the variety of ISOs available. If you’ve got a modern 64-bit PC, there are full desktop versions with Secure Boot support. Older 32-bit machines aren’t left behind either, and even ARM boards get some love.

If you’re already running SparkyLinux 7, no need to reinstall -- just keep updating, dude. But if you’re ready to kick Windows 11 to the curb and start anew, you can grab the latest ISO from the official download page here.