Gcore launches DDoS protection for enterprise infrastructure

Organizations are increasingly faced with complex DDoS attacks that disrupt operations, increase latency, and compromise network security.

Security solutions company Gcore is launching 'Super Transit', which is not a big van but a cutting-edge DDoS protection and acceleration feature, designed to safeguard enterprise infrastructure while delivering lightning-fast connectivity.

Traditional solutions often require expensive, complex integrations but Super Transit is delivered as part of the Gcore DDoS Protection Suite. It makes use of a global network of 180+ points of presence (PoP) and traffic is automatically routed through Gcore's Anycast backbone, any malicious traffic is intelligently split from legitimate traffic in real-time.

Andrey Slastenov, head of security at Gcore, says, "This is a hugely important launch for many reasons. Primarily, Super Transit allows for fast, worldwide access to our DDoS protection services, with real time intelligent data analysis and filtering ensuring legitimate data is routed to servers efficiently. These are crucial capabilities as advanced DDoS protection for real-time services mitigates latency and outages that significantly impact user experience and enterprises' business success."

Features include real-time DDoS threat mitigation which can detect and block malicious traffic in real-time at the nearest Gcore PoP, before it can reach user networks, thus minimizing impact on performance.

It offers comprehensive defense against DDoS attacks of any size, backed by a total filtering network capacity exceeding 200 Tbps. Traffic is filtered at the edge with legitimate traffic routed via the optimal path within Gcore's high-performance backbone, eliminating unnecessary rerouting to external scrubbing centers and reducing latency.

It also has flexible, integrated deployment options that balance performance and affordability ensuring that it's cost-effective for the organization.

You can find out more on the Gcore site.

Image credit: Funtap/depositphotos.com