Illumio uses security graphs to identify threats

The idea of security graphs was floated last year by Microsoft to make it easier to identify risks across networks.

Today Illumio is one of the first to make commercial use of this idea with the launch of Illumio Insights, the industry's first cloud detection and response (CDR) solution powered entirely by an AI security graph.

Insights visualizes dangerous traffic and behavior and prioritizes lateral movement risks across environments, enabling rapid detection and response. Threats can be dynamically quarantined, with impacted workloads completely isolated, reducing the blast radius and significantly boosting resilience.

"The AI security graph isn't just one graph. It's got layers to it, and one part of it is visibility, what is happening in my environment at any point in time, it's not just what is happening, but why is it happening, who is interacting with all of those things," says Raghu Nandakumara, head of industry solutions at Illumio. "The other part of the security graph is the policy graph. This allows me to define what I want to happen in the environment. So that's where the security aspect of it comes in, because that's where I say, 'Okay, I want these things to be able to talk to each other, or I don't want these things to be able to connect to each other.' So it allows us to find that right security posture at scale"

AI security graph enables Insights to ingest network flow and resource data at cloud scale, automatically classify traffic and resources, and immediately find the risk. The graph helps security teams to form a complete picture of attacker movement across the entire environment and drives faster, more informed response decisions.

"A systemic view means that organizations are able to identify risks like natural movement in their environment pretty instantly," adds Nandakumara. "They're able to identify risky traffic very quickly, and we provide one click containment, which means that without the need of integrations with any other tools, including our own segmentation tool, right from the Illumio insights offering an organization will be able to take that one click response if they see something bad, they'll be able to isolate it straight away and essentially improve their cyber resilience."

You can find out more on the Illumio site and Insights will be on show at RSAC in San Francisco April 28-May 1.

Image credit: Napong Rattanaraktiya/Dreamstime.com