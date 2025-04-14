Nvidia Blackwell chips and AI supercomputers to be built in the USA thanks to Trump's economic policy shift

Nvidia is moving a large portion of its AI supercomputer manufacturing to the United States, marking a pivotal change in how the company builds its high-end Blackwell processors and related infrastructure. The shift comes as American economic policy under President Donald Trump continues to influence corporate decisions, particularly in the tech sector, where domestic production is becoming more attractive due to tariffs, tax incentives, and a renewed push for supply chain independence.

In Arizona, Nvidia has begun Blackwell chip production at TSMC’s advanced facilities in Phoenix. These powerful chips will eventually find their way into a new generation of AI supercomputers, many of which will also be assembled within the U.S. For that, Nvidia is establishing partnerships with Foxconn in Houston and Wistron in Dallas, where full-scale manufacturing plants are being developed. These facilities are expected to ramp up to mass production levels within the next 12 to 15 months.

This initiative wouldn’t be possible without a major buildout of American industrial capacity. Together with its partners, Nvidia has secured over a million square feet of factory space to handle everything from chip manufacturing to system assembly and testing. Packaging and final validation will also happen domestically through companies like Amkor and SPIL, which are both expanding their presence in Arizona.

The domestic buildout is more than just a reshuffling of where parts are made. According to Nvidia, the goal is to create up to half a trillion dollars in AI infrastructure inside the United States over the next four years. The company credits its U.S.-based partnerships (including TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor, and SPIL) for enabling this massive production effort. Nvidia is also positioning this move as a way to strengthen economic security and create hundreds of thousands of jobs across multiple states.

“The engines of the world’s AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia . The decision to build at home, rather than overseas, aligns with President Trump’s broader effort to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. and to reduce American dependence on foreign tech production.

The company is using its own AI innovations to power the operation. Tools like Nvidia Omniverse will simulate digital twins of the new factories, while the company’s Isaac GR00T robotics platform will handle much of the actual manufacturing through automation. This self-sustaining model is part of a longer-term vision where AI helps build the infrastructure that powers more AI -- a loop Nvidia hopes will keep the U.S. ahead in the global tech race.

With tens of “gigawatt AI factories” expected to pop up in the coming years, Nvidia’s decision to manufacture in the U.S. isn’t just a logistical tweak. It’s a response to a shifting global economy, one where Trump-era policies continue to shape how and where companies invest in the future.